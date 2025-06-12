Watch: Polish MEP Destroys LGBTQ Exhibition, Gets Banned From Polish Parliament Building

Via Remix News,

Prominent right-wing Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun destroyed a pro-LGBT exhibition on Wednesday in the Polish parliament.

Screencap via modernity.news

The organization “Tęczowe Opole” had created the exhibit to present photos and accounts of young homosexual, bisexual, and transgender people from the Opole region, and displayed it in the Sejm during an action-packed day as lawmakers were in full attendance to debate the confidence vote in Prime Minister Donald Tusk, writes the Do Rzeczy news portal.

In the footage now circling social media, a uniformed officer warned Braun to stop. “Mr. MP, I am calling you to order. Please do not destroy the exhibition,” he could be heard saying.

Another person present at the time asked Braun: “What are you doing, Mr. MP? This is an exhibition,” to which the MP replied, “I am preventing public scandal.”

Kiedy to miała być zwykła nudna wycieczka szkolna do Sejmu, ale Sejm akurat zawierał naraz Grzegorza Brauna i wystawę LGBT: pic.twitter.com/sqJSKeflAs — Paweł Rybicki (@Rybitzky) June 11, 2025

The footage also showed high school children who were apparently on a trip to the Sejm, with some commenters indicating they were amused by his actions.

In response to his actions, Speaker of the Sejm Szymon Hołownia told press that Braun will no longer be allowed to enter the Sejm.

“It is not the first time that MEP Braun has committed vandalism on the premises of the Chancellery of the Sejm. Until now, the Marshal’s Guard could use physical force against persons covered by immunity when someone’s health or life is at risk. From now on, the Marshal’s Guard will also use it in a situation when such a person destroys property on the premises managed by the Chancellery of the Sejm,” said Hołownia.

🇵🇱 Polish MEP and former presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun destroyed a pro-LGBT exhibition this afternoon in the Polish parliament. pic.twitter.com/XOi7EMr38o — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 11, 2025

“I have also decided that Braun will not be allowed to enter the Sejm. I do not intend to allow him to build his pathological popularity on xenophobia, on insulting people of a different sexual orientation, on hatred,” he added.

On the same day, Grzegorz Braun welcomed former MP Jacek Wilk to the Confederation of the Polish Crown at a press conference in the Sejm.

“We are breaking taboos, breaking monopolies in public and political life, and together with Jacek Wilk, a member of the Sejm of the 8th term, and I hope also of the following terms, we have been doing this together for years,” Braun said.

As noted by Do Rzeczy, Grzegorz Braun was removed from the Confederation of Freedom and Independence after he announced his run in the presidential elections.

Known for his anti-Semitic, homophobic, and nationalist views, Braun managed to secure 6.3 percent in the first round of Poland’s presidential election in May. The self-proclaimed monarchist has reportedly said he wants Jesus crowned king of Poland, and in his most recent stunt, took a doctor hostage for over an hour because he believed an abortion she had performed had been illegal.