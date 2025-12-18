Watch: Presidential 'Wall Of Fame' Gets A Savage Upgrade...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump has seemingly taken his trolling to new heights by installing brutal plaques beneath key presidential portraits at the White House, exposing the failures of his leftist predecessors.

The inscriptions lay waste to the deep state’s darlings—detailing Obama’s foreign policy debacles, Clinton’s globalist sellouts, and Biden’s total mental collapse—while also celebrating Reagan’s conservative triumphs that paved the way for Trump’s landslide victory.

Building on the initial autopen stunt, fresh images reveal expanded plaques that deliver unfiltered truth about how radical policies wrecked American sovereignty and prosperity.

The new additions, spotted near the Rose Garden, align with Trump’s promise to rewrite the narrative on failed administrations that prioritized open borders, endless wars, and economic surrender over putting America First.

Analysis of the photos suggests they are genuine, with natural lighting, shadows, and reflections on the frames and glass showing no signs of AI manipulation such as distorted text or unnatural elements.

The White House has added text to the Wall of Fame next to the Rose Garden. ? @PenguinSix pic.twitter.com/3mVNI21LDo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 17, 2025

The images are credited to X user @PenguinSix—a D.C.-based freelancer and live streamer known for real-time coverage of White House developments.

Starting with the autopen standing in for Biden, the top plaque reads:

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction. His Policies caused the highest Inflation ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years. His Green New Scam surrendered American Energy Dominance and, by abolishing the Southern Border, Biden let 21 million people from all over the World pour into the United States, including from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums. His Afghanistan Disaster was among the most humiliating events in American History, and resulted in the murder of 13 brave American Servicemembers, with many others gravely wounded. Seeing Biden’s devastating weakness, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists launched the heinous October 7th attack on Israel.”

The bottom plaque for Biden continues:

“Nicknamed both ‘Sleepy’ and ‘Crooked,’ Joe Biden was dominated by his Radical Left handlers. They and their allies in the Fake News Media attempted to cover up his severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen. Following his humiliating debate loss to President Trump in the big June 2024 debate, he was forced to withdraw from his campaign for re-election in disgrace. Biden weaponized Law Enforcement against his political opponents, while also persecuting many other innocent people. He left office issuing blanket pardons to Radical Democrat criminals and the guilty as well as members of the Biden Crime Family — But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!”

Moving to Barack Obama, the plaques are forthright on his divisive tenure. The top one states:

“Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable Care’ Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946. He presided over a stagnant Economy, approved the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump.”

The bottom Obama plaque adds:

“Under Obama, the ISIS Caliphate spread across the Middle East, Libya collapsed into chaos, and Russia invaded and took Crimea, in Ukraine. He crippled small businesses with crushing regulation and environmental red tape, devastated American coal miners, and weaponized the IRS and Federal bureaucracies against his political opponents. Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia political scandal in American History. His handpicked successor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump.”

For Bill Clinton, the single plaque highlights his globalist betrayals:

“Bill Clinton served as Attorney General and Governor of Arkansas before winning the Presidency in what was called a major upset over President George H. W. Bush. As President, Clinton signed crime and welfare legislation, which was passed with the leadership of Republicans in Congress. He approved NAFTA, which President Donald J. Trump would later terminate as being bad for the United States, welcomed China into the World Trade Organization, and oversaw NATO’s Military intervention in Bosnia and Kosovo. Despite the scandals that plagued his Presidency, the tech boom of the late 1990s resulted in excellent Economic growth, which helped him and Republicans in Congress deliver balanced budgets for the first time in decades. In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump!”

Finally, Ronald Reagan gets a glowing tribute that ties directly to Trump’s movement:

“Ronald Reagan won the Cold War and transformed American politics and the Conservative Movement. Before entering the White House, Reagan was a Hollywood actor, President of the Screen Actors Guild, Governor of California and, for decades, a leading voice in American Conservatism. As President, he enacted Tax Cuts, presided over a thriving Economy, and rebuilt the American Military. He survived being shot by an assassin, and confronted the Soviet Union with striking moral clarity, labeling it an ‘evil empire,’ and putting unprecedented pressure on the Communist menace. Known as ‘The Great Communicator,’ he was re-elected in a Landslide in 1984, and left office with high approval, having restored National Confidence, Spirit, and Will. He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

Responses have been mixed, with some praising the additions and some suggesting they are a waste of time.

Quiet little move, but it matters. History is written by whoever gets the wall space, and the bureaucracy knows it. Who decided these additions, and what else is getting rewritten behind the scenes? — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 17, 2025

Hahaha. Sign a bill saying these can never be removed. ?? — C_Ross_++ (@C_Ross_tt) December 17, 2025

This is what we get instead of deep state arrests and economic advancement. Peak boomer-IQ level. — Im Just Here For The Chaos. (@MashedPotatoJK) December 17, 2025

All this time and effort spent on ‘owning the libs’ when we just want a thriving country.



Like haha yes this is funny, but not too funny because White people are being replaced and we can’t fucking afford anything.



This administration is a joke, I can’t believe I voted for… — Mr. White (@MrWhiteGroyper) December 17, 2025

This administration needs to stop doing petty bullshit and actually start cracking down. — I. Williams (@TedWilliam97) December 17, 2025

Pointless performative distractions. Where are the arrests? Where are the Epstein files? On and on… — Puke (@Puke1260) December 17, 2025

