Watch: Press Hammers KJP, Repeatedly Demand To Know If Biden Has Dementia During Briefing

Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024 - 12:30 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, holding her first proper press briefing for two weeks, was bombarded with questions from reporters repeatedly demanding to know whether Joe Biden is mentally ill.

Jean Pierre became visibly agitated as the reporters from The Independent, Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC one by one asked the same question.

Andrew Feinberg from the Independent asked why Biden can’t speak directly to reporters and why he never says anything that isn’t on an auto cue or scripted.

KJP dodged the question, claiming Biden has done hundreds of unscripted interviews.

“I’m going to ask something delicate and you may not like it. The President may not like to hear it if he’s watching but I think the American people need a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. Does President Biden, at 81 years old, have Alzheimer’s, any form of dementia, or degenerative illness that may cause these sorts of lapses?” Feinberg followed up.

It just continued from there:

They asked her if Biden’s camp is being straight with the American people about Biden’s health.

They, like everyone else can smell the BS.

Everyone knows they’re trying to hide it and have been for years.

It just went on and on:

And on:

And on.

And on.

Literally every question was about Biden’s brain damage:

They’re finally done playing along:

It’s odd though, given that they’ve been running cover more than four years:

There has been a major shift, and the press is now falling into line.

