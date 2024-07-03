Watch: Press Hammers KJP, Repeatedly Demand To Know If Biden Has Dementia During Briefing
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, holding her first proper press briefing for two weeks, was bombarded with questions from reporters repeatedly demanding to know whether Joe Biden is mentally ill.
Jean Pierre became visibly agitated as the reporters from The Independent, Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC one by one asked the same question.
Andrew Feinberg from the Independent asked why Biden can’t speak directly to reporters and why he never says anything that isn’t on an auto cue or scripted.
KJP dodged the question, claiming Biden has done hundreds of unscripted interviews.
“I’m going to ask something delicate and you may not like it. The President may not like to hear it if he’s watching but I think the American people need a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. Does President Biden, at 81 years old, have Alzheimer’s, any form of dementia, or degenerative illness that may cause these sorts of lapses?” Feinberg followed up.
Here's my exchange with @PressSec in which I ask her why @POTUS can't come to the briefing room to put concerns about his ability to rest.— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 2, 2024
I also ask if he has Alzheimer's, dementia or another degenerative condition. She said he does not. pic.twitter.com/UCSsZKwFvQ
It just continued from there:
CNN’s @MJ_Lee: “Uh — you've said a couple of times now that the White House has provided thorough medical records for the President. The White House released a six page summary back in February. I don't think that was a full accounting necessarily. Um — and Dr O'Connor, in that… pic.twitter.com/QhLYggiuHW— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
They asked her if Biden’s camp is being straight with the American people about Biden’s health.
ABC’s @RachelVScott: “You've certainly seen the reporting out there —”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
KJP: “Yeah.
Scott: “— that this is not just a stand alone instance, that other people are saying that this has happened before. One, do you see these as legitimate questions, and also are you being straight… pic.twitter.com/Q3j81OGaGz
They, like everyone else can smell the BS.
.@Newsmax’s @JamesRosenTV: “Is he disabled?”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
ABC’s @RachelVScott: “One more —”
Rosen: “Is the President disabled?”
KJP: “No! No! And let me — let me finish with your colleague, please. And I know, but shouting out — come on. You know better, you know better. Come on.” pic.twitter.com/8IyVTtClJi
Everyone knows they’re trying to hide it and have been for years.
NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell: “Is anyone in the White House hiding information about the President's health or his ability to do the job day to day?”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
KJP: Absolutely not.”
O’Donnell: “Given the fact that it's more than a bad night when his political future is threatened, would he be… pic.twitter.com/X5j1J6W64c
It just went on and on:
NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell: “Was he okay? What happened? And we've now gone several days where he has only done teleprompter comments.”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
KJP: “Okay.”
O’Donnell: “He has not taken questions. I know you've announced a press conference. We appreciate that. An interview. We appreciate… pic.twitter.com/batgvpgXNK
And on:
FNC’s @JacquiHeinrich: “Well, the administration also used that sort of approach to counter The Wall Street Journal report, for instance, that interviewed 45 people over several months who criticized the president's handling of himself in meetings and broadly —”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
KJP: “Which… pic.twitter.com/cb6R4C1oeR
And on.
AP’s Colleen Long: “I think part of the problem that you — uh — Democrats are articulating is that it wasn't just that he had a cold, but rather he had, you know, answers — he was trailing off. Um, he — he didn't answer some questions — uh — in a — in a sort of fulsome way. And —… pic.twitter.com/CaDKdstFsr— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
And on.
NYT’s @ShearM: “— I just think the question You know, it's — it's about — it's the way we look at our elderly parents and grandparents and it's — you know — um — you know, you — you — you maybe visit them once a year and you see troubling signs because you don't live in the same… pic.twitter.com/1rwG9UGvXA— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
Literally every question was about Biden’s brain damage:
McClatchy’s Michael Wilner: “Obama was 51 during that —”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
KJP: “I kinda knew you would say that.”
Wilner: “— debate.”
KJP: “I knew you would say that. But it — but he’s not the only one. He's not. It — it has happened in the past. First debates for incumbents, you know, and —… pic.twitter.com/ymvteWS7Ak
ABC’s @MollyNagle3: “[Y]ou talk about how you've spent time with the President. You know, when you're looking at the time you spent with them, have you ever seen the president have a bad night like we saw on the debate stage during your time —”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
KJP: “No.”
Nagle: “— here at the… pic.twitter.com/xiwHdeqeMM
Bloomberg’s Justin Sink: “Um, we've seen some real anger expressed by donors and Democratic officials sort of how you guys handled the President — shielding him away from impromptu settings and denying — excuse me — until last week that there had really been any age related… pic.twitter.com/9IhAZZogM5— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
NYT’s @ShearM: “We just posted a story, which probably — I don’t know — not sure you've seen —”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
KJP: “Yeah.”
Shear: “— because we just posted it in the middle of a briefing —”
KJP: “Yeah.”
Shear: “— um, but in which many people that we've talked to describe, uh, accelerating… pic.twitter.com/DPWF5DjuQi
CBS’s @Weijia Jiang: “So, was the last time he was seen by a doctor then in February?”— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
KJP: “I just don't have anything beyond that — beyond the question of a neurological, uh, exam.”
Jiang: “Okay, Well, you continue to say it was just a bad night, but is there an explanation… pic.twitter.com/ALt5EKCpSF
They’re finally done playing along:
I saw this clear as day from the Biden press corps. They showed at Tuesday's briefing that they're done covering up Biden’s mental incapacity and wanna scurry off the ship to life rafts https://t.co/yq8RJcNYBF— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 3, 2024
Having watched today's White House press briefing (and tweeted video from most of it) and observed the White House press corps since about 2016, 2017, I can safely say these people want Biden GONE.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024
They are so eager to scatter and hop on Team Kamala or whomever.
It’s odd though, given that they’ve been running cover more than four years:
Corporate media spent the last four years either ignoring or mocking legitimate concerns about Biden's cognitive ability.— Julia Friedland (@JuliaFriedland) July 3, 2024
Now, they want you to believe they've always reported the facts. https://t.co/3R8wiAiQ0d
Two weeks ago, WaPo gave “Four Pinocchio’s” to allegedly edited videos showing Biden clearly displaying cognitive problems, dismissing them as “pernicious” efforts “to reinforce an existing stereotype” while quoting the WH to say they were “cheap fakes” to mislead people. pic.twitter.com/wOFbVaHe1x— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 2, 2024
There has been a major shift, and the press is now falling into line.
* * *
