Watch: Press Hammers KJP, Repeatedly Demand To Know If Biden Has Dementia During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, holding her first proper press briefing for two weeks, was bombarded with questions from reporters repeatedly demanding to know whether Joe Biden is mentally ill.

Jean Pierre became visibly agitated as the reporters from The Independent, Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC one by one asked the same question.

Andrew Feinberg from the Independent asked why Biden can’t speak directly to reporters and why he never says anything that isn’t on an auto cue or scripted.

KJP dodged the question, claiming Biden has done hundreds of unscripted interviews.

“I’m going to ask something delicate and you may not like it. The President may not like to hear it if he’s watching but I think the American people need a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. Does President Biden, at 81 years old, have Alzheimer’s, any form of dementia, or degenerative illness that may cause these sorts of lapses?” Feinberg followed up.

Here's my exchange with @PressSec in which I ask her why @POTUS can't come to the briefing room to put concerns about his ability to rest.



I also ask if he has Alzheimer's, dementia or another degenerative condition. She said he does not. pic.twitter.com/UCSsZKwFvQ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 2, 2024

It just continued from there:

CNN’s @MJ_Lee: “Uh — you've said a couple of times now that the White House has provided thorough medical records for the President. The White House released a six page summary back in February. I don't think that was a full accounting necessarily. Um — and Dr O'Connor, in that… pic.twitter.com/QhLYggiuHW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

They asked her if Biden’s camp is being straight with the American people about Biden’s health.

ABC’s @RachelVScott: “You've certainly seen the reporting out there —”



KJP: “Yeah.



Scott: “— that this is not just a stand alone instance, that other people are saying that this has happened before. One, do you see these as legitimate questions, and also are you being straight… pic.twitter.com/Q3j81OGaGz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

They, like everyone else can smell the BS.

.@Newsmax’s @JamesRosenTV: “Is he disabled?”



ABC’s @RachelVScott: “One more —”



Rosen: “Is the President disabled?”



KJP: “No! No! And let me — let me finish with your colleague, please. And I know, but shouting out — come on. You know better, you know better. Come on.” pic.twitter.com/8IyVTtClJi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

Everyone knows they’re trying to hide it and have been for years.

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell: “Is anyone in the White House hiding information about the President's health or his ability to do the job day to day?”



KJP: Absolutely not.”



O’Donnell: “Given the fact that it's more than a bad night when his political future is threatened, would he be… pic.twitter.com/X5j1J6W64c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

It just went on and on:

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell: “Was he okay? What happened? And we've now gone several days where he has only done teleprompter comments.”



KJP: “Okay.”



O’Donnell: “He has not taken questions. I know you've announced a press conference. We appreciate that. An interview. We appreciate… pic.twitter.com/batgvpgXNK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

And on:

FNC’s @JacquiHeinrich: “Well, the administration also used that sort of approach to counter The Wall Street Journal report, for instance, that interviewed 45 people over several months who criticized the president's handling of himself in meetings and broadly —”



KJP: “Which… pic.twitter.com/cb6R4C1oeR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

And on.

AP’s Colleen Long: “I think part of the problem that you — uh — Democrats are articulating is that it wasn't just that he had a cold, but rather he had, you know, answers — he was trailing off. Um, he — he didn't answer some questions — uh — in a — in a sort of fulsome way. And —… pic.twitter.com/CaDKdstFsr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

And on.

NYT’s @ShearM: “— I just think the question You know, it's — it's about — it's the way we look at our elderly parents and grandparents and it's — you know — um — you know, you — you — you maybe visit them once a year and you see troubling signs because you don't live in the same… pic.twitter.com/1rwG9UGvXA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

Literally every question was about Biden’s brain damage:

McClatchy’s Michael Wilner: “Obama was 51 during that —”



KJP: “I kinda knew you would say that.”



Wilner: “— debate.”



KJP: “I knew you would say that. But it — but he’s not the only one. He's not. It — it has happened in the past. First debates for incumbents, you know, and —… pic.twitter.com/ymvteWS7Ak — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

ABC’s @MollyNagle3: “[Y]ou talk about how you've spent time with the President. You know, when you're looking at the time you spent with them, have you ever seen the president have a bad night like we saw on the debate stage during your time —”



KJP: “No.”



Nagle: “— here at the… pic.twitter.com/xiwHdeqeMM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

Bloomberg’s Justin Sink: “Um, we've seen some real anger expressed by donors and Democratic officials sort of how you guys handled the President — shielding him away from impromptu settings and denying — excuse me — until last week that there had really been any age related… pic.twitter.com/9IhAZZogM5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

NYT’s @ShearM: “We just posted a story, which probably — I don’t know — not sure you've seen —”



KJP: “Yeah.”



Shear: “— because we just posted it in the middle of a briefing —”



KJP: “Yeah.”



Shear: “— um, but in which many people that we've talked to describe, uh, accelerating… pic.twitter.com/DPWF5DjuQi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

CBS’s @Weijia Jiang: “So, was the last time he was seen by a doctor then in February?”



KJP: “I just don't have anything beyond that — beyond the question of a neurological, uh, exam.”



Jiang: “Okay, Well, you continue to say it was just a bad night, but is there an explanation… pic.twitter.com/ALt5EKCpSF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

They’re finally done playing along:

I saw this clear as day from the Biden press corps. They showed at Tuesday's briefing that they're done covering up Biden’s mental incapacity and wanna scurry off the ship to life rafts https://t.co/yq8RJcNYBF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 3, 2024

Having watched today's White House press briefing (and tweeted video from most of it) and observed the White House press corps since about 2016, 2017, I can safely say these people want Biden GONE.



They are so eager to scatter and hop on Team Kamala or whomever. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

It’s odd though, given that they’ve been running cover more than four years:

Corporate media spent the last four years either ignoring or mocking legitimate concerns about Biden's cognitive ability.



Now, they want you to believe they've always reported the facts. https://t.co/3R8wiAiQ0d — Julia Friedland (@JuliaFriedland) July 3, 2024

Two weeks ago, WaPo gave “Four Pinocchio’s” to allegedly edited videos showing Biden clearly displaying cognitive problems, dismissing them as “pernicious” efforts “to reinforce an existing stereotype” while quoting the WH to say they were “cheap fakes” to mislead people. pic.twitter.com/wOFbVaHe1x — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 2, 2024

There has been a major shift, and the press is now falling into line.

