Watch: Prominent Democrat Donor Unleashes On Biden; "We're In F**k City"

A major donor to the Democratic Party has torched Joe Biden, declaring that “we are in fuck city,” and noting that other prominent donors are moving their money into the Congress and Senate races.

Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, which owns the UFC and WWE, made the comments during the Aspen Ideas Festival, noting that Biden “said he was gonna run for one term and he was doing it to restore democracy. He now runs for a second term. That’s the first bit of malarkey, as he would say.”

Emanuel continued, “His cohorts have told us that he’s healthy for over a year, and I think it was two weeks ago, there was an article in the Wall Street Journal.”

“I had a father who died at 92 but at 81, I took away his car. It’s a very simple test for me. If you were driving from downtown Beverly Hills to Malibu, would you want Biden to do it at night?” he further posited.

Emanuel further charged that Biden is “telling us malarkey, his people are telling us malarkey, and we’re in a very bad problem.”

“I talked to a bunch of big donors, and they’re moving all their money to Congress and the Senate,” the CEO stated, adding “He gave us a bunch of malarkey, and I’m really pissed. We all should be really pissed.”

“He is not the candidate anymore. This is a legal issue now,” Emanuel insisted, adding that removing Biden is tricky legally in some states, and suggesting that it could be done if the campaign money dries up.

Emanuel concluded by declaring “It’s a legal issue now… but we’re in fuck city.”

Another prominent donor, Netflix’s billionaire co-founder Reed Hastings, has also called for Biden to drop out of the race, telling the New York Times that “Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous.”

As we highlighted earlier, the Times has also reported that Biden told a “key ally” that he may be forced to drop out of the race if upcoming appearances do not go well.

