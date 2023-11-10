Watch: Rand Paul Says It's "Difficult To Imagine Trump Winning" In 2024

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

GOP Senator Rand Paul says that he thinks it is difficult to imagine Donald Trump winning another term in office because of the magnitude of everything that is being done by Democrats and the establishment to prevent it happening.

“It’s difficult to image Trump winning, but it’s also difficult to imagine anything more unfair they could do to him, and also how pitiful the performance of Biden has been, and how frail and detached that he looked in doing his job,” Paul said during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“It worries people that he is still able and has enough vim and vigour to actually be the president,” Paul continued.

Paul also, somewhat jokingly, said “I haven’t endorsed [Trump or anyone else] yet because I haven’t decided whether I’m going to run or not.”

“I ran in 2016, maybe I should through my hat in, I don’t think it’s going that well for everybody else,” the Senator further stated.

Elsewhere during the interview, Paul urged that the solution to “ugly or despicable” speech is “more speech”.

Morgan had asked Paul about the Anti-Israel demonstrations that threaten to disrupt Remembrance Day events at the weekend in London. Paul responded that countering with better ideas and useful arguments is “much better than banning speech”.

Watch:

