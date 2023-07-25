Watch: Rand Paul Slams Virologists Who Warned Of "Shit Show" If COVID Lab-Leak Theory Wasn't Shut Down

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In an interview Monday, Senator Rand Paul took aim at several virologists who apparently agreed that pursuing evidence concerning a Coronavirus lab leak in Wuhan would cause a “shit show” of problems with China, and that it was better to dismiss the notion out of hand.

“This was never about science. This was about the business of science. It was about the money,” Paul urged.

The Senator added, “Follow the money trail, and you see millions of dollars exchanging hands in the first few months of 2020 to the people who came out and said ‘nothing to see here couldn’t have happened in the lab’.”

Last week during a House Oversight Committee hearing, a report was shared containing messages from 2020 between British virologist Dr. Andrew Rambaut and Drs. Kristian Andersen, Edward Holmes and Robert Garry.

Rambaut wrote that “Given the shit show that would happen if anyone serious accused the Chinese of even accidental release, my feeling is we should say that given there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus, we cannot possibly distinguish between natural evolution and escape so we are content with ascribing it to natural process.”

Tonight I joined @IngrahamAngle. It’s never been clearer that we’ve been lied to about the origins of COVID! https://t.co/cfvuKneFFd — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2023

Referring to Dr Andersen, Paul noted “[T]he one lead virologist who’s saying it’s all kooky and conspiracy theory to say it came to the lab — He’s saying in private, this is no conspiracy theory. This is not a fringe theory. In all likelihood, it could have come from the lab — But they’re in public, they print an article that Anthony Fauci commissions.”

Indeed, as we have highlighted, Andersen did a compete 180 after Anthony Fauci contacted him.

“None of them believe that they knew with certainty that it wasn’t, but they thought it would harm the business of science and would harm our relations with China if it became known that this came from a lab in China,” Paul emphasised.

The Senator added that there has never been a cover up in which it “was so completely documented that they were lying to us.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Paul gave an update on a mysterious fire that practically destroyed his main Senate office in Kentucky last week.

Watch:

Related:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.