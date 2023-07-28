Watch: Rand Paul Urges Caution On Rushing Into Impeachment Of Biden

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul hit out at Democrats for pushing a “terrible precedent” by twice trying to impeach President Donald Trump, urging Republicans to “do better” by conducting a thorough investigation of the Biden corruption allegations.

In a Fox Business interview Thursday, Paul noted “I think the Democrats set a terrible precedent in impeaching Donald Trump just because they didn’t like him basically,” adding that “both of their impeachments fell flat and made them look, I think, terrible.”

Amid signs that Republicans are edging down a road to impeachment against Biden, Paul stated “I think it’s not good for the Republic to keep impeaching presidents and indicting presidents,” emphasising that “All this stuff is destructive.”

Paul further noted that while the evidence of corruption is already compelling, the House should continue to investigate because there is undoubtedly more to discover, and that moving immediately to impeachment proceedings should not be the default.

“There’s two stages. There has to be enough evidence… then there has to be enough evidence to convict,” Paul asserted, adding “And so I think that these are high bars, and they were meant to be so because in a political divide with a country evenly divided — we’re all at each other’s throats.”

“It can’t always be about impeaching the president we don’t like from the other party,” Paul proclaimed.

Watch:

