Watch: Reporter Asks If Biden Should "Beef Up Iran Posture To Be More Than One Word"

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy again exposed the failings of the Biden Administration Monday when he asked White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby to explain how Biden can lead effectively when he’s constantly on the beach, whether he regrets unfreezing assets for Iran, and whether he should beef up his posture to more than the word “don’t”.

“Has President Biden considered maybe beefing up the public Iran posture to be more than just one word?” Doocy asked Kirby, who knew instantly what the reporter was referring to.

“You’re referring to, ‘don’t’?” Kirby responded.

“Don’t’ and they did it anyway,” Doocy fired back, adding “So, now what?”

DOOCY TIME: “John, has President Biden considered maybe beefing up the public Iran posture to be more than just one word?”



WH’s John Kirby: “You — you’re referring to, ‘don't’?”



Doocy: “Yeah.”



Kirby: “And so, let's —”



Doocy: “Because he said —”



Kirby: “— talk about —”… pic.twitter.com/KufejLZFnX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 15, 2024

The most alarming thing about this is that it’s his posture on foreign policy in its entirely.

2022 Biden to Putin - "Don't. Don't. Don't."



2023 Biden to Iran - "Don't. Don't. Don't. Don't." pic.twitter.com/maYllKwOtw — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2024

Doocy continued his line of questioning, asking “Now that we know that the Iranians do not listen to President Biden’s public warnings, is there any regret here about unfreezing billions of dollars for Iranian leaders during the President’s administration?”

Kirby incredibly responded “What unfreezing are you talking about?” as if he had no idea what Doocy was referring to, before going on to attempt to circumvent the issue with semantics.

Doocy: “Now that we know that the Iranians do not listen to President Biden’s public warnings, Is there any regret here about unfreezing billions of dollars for Iranian leaders during the President’s administration?”



WH’s John Kirby: “What unfreezing are you talking about?”… pic.twitter.com/TW6mrCNmzG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 15, 2024

As Charlie Kirk notes, this denial is on its face ridiculous when considering the timeline of facts:

John Kirby denies that Joe Biden has "unfrozen" Iranian funds.



Let's go through a timeline of facts:



$10 billion - November 2023 - Biden regime reapproved a sanctions waiver that unlocks upwards of $10 billion in frozen funds of Iraqi payments for Iranian energy.



$6 billion -… pic.twitter.com/67onl2qN2h — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 15, 2024

Kirby also had no answer when Doocy asked why Biden had to return to DC from Delaware on Saturday, despite the fact that his handlers are always saying he can “work from anywhere,” as a way of justifying his constant beach vacations.

Doocy: “And, you guys often defend all the trips to Delaware by saying the President is not on vacation. He’s working. He can be the President from anywhere. So, why do you have to come back on Saturday?”



WH’s John Kirby: “Oh, we got indications shortly after arriving — we got… pic.twitter.com/w37bYsbzbb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 15, 2024

This all comes on the heels of revelations that Biden green lighted Iran’s attack and told Israel to “take the win,” of managing to shoot down the vast majority of missiles fired at them, without retaliating.

November 5th cannot come quickly enough, as Donald Trump pointed out at the weekend:

