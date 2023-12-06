Watch: RFK Jr Admits To Flying On Epstein's 'Lolita Express' Jet

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted Tuesday that he twice flew on the private jet of pedophile fixer to the global elite Jeffrey Epstein.

Kennedy also revealed that his ex-wife was friends with Epstein’s ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell.

During the interview, RFK Jr. was asked by Jesse Watters if he’s ever flew on Epstein’s notorious ‘Lolita Express’, to which he responded “I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” adding “I was on it in 1993, and I was on it in– and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter.”

RFK Jr. admits he flew on Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express' jet and hung out with the pedo on a "fossil hunting" trip, while his then wife was friendly with Ghislaine Maxwell.😬 pic.twitter.com/Cc9AbV7ME6 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 6, 2023

Kennedy also stated that at some point he hung out with Epstein and went “fossil hunting” in South Dakota.

“My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach,” Kennedy continued, adding “I went then, and another occasion, I flew again with my family with, I think, four of my children.”

RFK Jr.’s ex-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, committed suicide in New York in 2012.

Kennedy urged that all of this “was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s, you know nefarious issues. And I agree with you that all of this information should be released.”

“We should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein and any of the high-level political people that he was involved with. All of that should be open to the public,” Kennedy asserted.

Flight manifests do not list RFK Jr. as ever visiting the infamous ‘Epstein island’, neither do they list Donald Trump as stopping there, who also flew on the jet in 1997.

As we’ve previously highlighted, flight logs show that Bill Clinton frequented the private jet with Epstein, flying a reported 26 times over the years.

Bill Gates was also by all accounts quite pally with with pedo.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch.