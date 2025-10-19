Watch: RFK Jr. Tells Trump He's "Doing God's Work"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a moment that has since gone viral, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commented on President Trump’s recent remarks that he doesn’t know if he will get to heaven.

During a briefing in the Oval Office regarding an effort to surge fertility in the U.S. (more on that later) Kennedy told Trump “You didn’t believe you were gonna get to heaven… You are doing God’s WORK here.”

“You’ve made peace in the Middle East…and now, you’re giving millions of Americans a chance to have babies,” RFK continued as Trump listened intently with a huge smile on his face.

“You’re doing this while the government is locked down, by the Democrats,” Kennedy further remarked.

“This is because of your energy, commitment and vision. And I want to thank you for allowing me to be part of it,” Kennedy graciously concluded.

Prior to those comments, Secretary Kennedy declared America’s declining birth rate to be a “National security threat.”

“When my uncle was president, the fertility rate in this country was 3.5 percent. Today it is 1.6 percent,” Kennedy urged.

He continued, “The replacement rate – in other words, the amount of fertility you need to keep your population even – is 2.1 percent. We are below replacement.”

“President Trump is addressing the root causes,” the Secretary asserted.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also commented that President Trump’s goal is to surge American birth rates.

“I know what you’re all thinking. You’re probably right: there are gonna be a lot of Trump babies,” Oz quipped, adding “I think that’s probably a good thing!”

“You have to address we had 3.6 million babies last year…that’s half a million less babies than we ideally would have even to replace our current population,” he further warned.

Trump himself took the podium to describe how he intends to surge affordable fertility insurance coverage to American mothers nationwide, a move that will combat declining birth rates.

“The result will be healthier pregnancies, healthier babies, and many more beautiful American children. It’s a big factor. It’s a big deal,” Trump emphasised.

“For the first time ever, we will make it LEGAL for companies to offer supplemental insurance plans specifically for fertility. That’s never been done before,” he further explained.

“I’m asking all employers to make these new fertility benefit options available to their employees immediately,” Trump emphasised.

The President continued, “We are taking historic steps to vastly expand access to insurance coverage for fertility care, including IVF – something that was not covered.”

“Americans will be able to opt in to specialized coverage…they’re gonna get fertility insurance for the first time,” Trump explained, adding “This will make all fertility care, including IVF, far more affordable and accessible.”

“And by providing coverage at every step of the way, it will reduce the number of people who ultimately need to resort to IVF because couples will be able to identify and address problems early,” he further stated.

“The initiatives I’ve just announced are the boldest and most significant actions ever taken by any president to bring the miracle of life into more American homes,” the President concluded.

