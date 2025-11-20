Watch: Sam Harris Blames Trump 'Cult' For Kirk Assassination

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Atheist philosopher Sam Harris, known for his anti-religion books like “The End of Faith” and his “Making Sense” podcast, has absurdly pinned Charlie Kirk’s assassination on President Trump and his “cult” of followers.

During the rant on the Trigger Nometry podcast, Harris conveniently absolved radicalized leftists brainwashed by years of Democrat and media vitriol calling conservatives “Nazis” and “threats to democracy.”

Asked about Charlie Kirk’s murder, Harris responded, “I would put most of the onus, as will not surprise you, on the president and his cult.”

He claimed that there’s “no party left of center” supporting the assassination, instead blaming Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, and Alex Jones for ‘fueling the fire.’

This twisted logic ignores how Dems and their mouthpieces spent years radicalizing lunatics with “Trump is Hitler” smears—directly egging on violence while now playing innocent.

Recall how in 2022, Harris admitted to not caring about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, stating it “absolutely should have been covered up” to stop Trump.

“At that point, Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement—I would not have cared,” Harris sickeningly suggested.

He justified suppression, noting “Whatever the scope of Joe’s corruption is… it is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in.”

This reveals Harris’ ends-justify-means mindset, excusing lies and censorship for political gain—now extending to blaming Trump for left-driven violence.

Harris’ victim-blaming seeks to exonerate the radical left he helped inflame, proving elite intellectuals like him prioritize anti-Trump narratives over truth.

