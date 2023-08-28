Watch: School Board Fires Satan-Worshipping Non-Binary Teacher

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A teacher at an Illinois elementary school was fired by the board after conservative influencer Libs of TikTok pointed out that the ‘non-binary’ person was also a Satan worshipper and had a history of bipolar disorder with mania and psychosis.

The Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C took action after the teacher Kris Martin’s online posts promoting Satanism, as well as anti-police rhetoric were exposed.

District Superintendent Craig Schoppe wrote in an August 17 statement “As you may have heard or seen online, there has been some question and concern with regards to 33C hiring protocol and details surrounding the conditions of hire for new employees,” before announcing an investigation was underway.

Now Martin has been terminated, much to the delight of parents in attendance at the latest board meeting:

The superintendent also spoke at the special board meeting. He apologized to the parents and promised to improve @Homer33c’s hiring processes. pic.twitter.com/lCIcxD5qV4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2023

The question remains, why did this person get hired as an elementary school teacher in the first place?

And how many more are out there?

Trans nonbinary elementary teacher shows classroom setup including massive progress pride flag, and social justice and LGBTQ themed decorations. pic.twitter.com/PCXlwUykgZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2023

This is a school principal. These are the people in charge of your children’s education. pic.twitter.com/kJOZtPhmal — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2023

This is an elementary school librarian in Oklahoma: pic.twitter.com/9ky6y7LPkK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2023

These are the people teaching your kids:



California teacher blasts school as “homophobic” for allegedly making her remove a progress pride flag from her classroom.



Her profile photo shows her wearing a shirt that says “educating is activism” in what appears to be a classroom.… pic.twitter.com/cn4zEhPRHF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2023

They want your kids learning about porn, trans toddlers & sexual kinks by drag queen teachers & groomers.



That’s why they’re upset that @prageru made a new curriculum for schools.



Sign the petition to support getting the Prageru curriculum in schools! 👉🏻 https://t.co/17c2An2Ocv pic.twitter.com/tCjaOpjZHp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 23, 2023

Received this from a follower. Hanging in a middle school in NY. Homeschool your kids pic.twitter.com/9DKFoeHnkw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 23, 2023

Parent blasts @wwschools after a teacher allegedly groomed a 2nd grade girl for 2 years. He wrote her letters with invisible ink and gave her a light to view them.



The mom filed a restraining order and complained to the school numerous times. The school allegedly did nothing. pic.twitter.com/NS7zU5Sg5e — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2023

Meet Rick Busselle. He’s running for school board in Bowling Green City Schools, Ohio.



He thinks “your God is an asshole” if you don’t want to give your kids the Covid vaccine.



Would you want this person in charge of your kid’s education? pic.twitter.com/YNPzu7eG4P — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2023

* * *

