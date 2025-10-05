Watch: Scott Jennings Unloads On Leftists Calling Antifa Attacks "Protests"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The only sane voice on CNN, Scott Jennings, blasted leftists for repeatedly referring to the terroristic attacks on ICE facilities as “protests.”

“I’m getting pretty sick of Democrats calling it a ‘protest’ when Antifa attacks law enforcement and federal facilities,” Jennings urged.

“It’s a disgrace that we have an American city – Portland – under siege by left-wing radicals and the locals won’t do anything. Enough,” he continued, referring to Portland police.

“Portland has been occupied by Antifa for quite some time,” Jennings stressed, telling the others on the CNN panel “You guys keep calling them protests. These are not protests, these are violent people, they’re attacking law enforcement, they’re attacking federal facilities!”

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS NUKES THE LEFT: "I'm getting pretty sick of Democrats calling it a 'protest' when Antifa attacks law enforcement and federal facilities."



"It's a DISGRACE that we have an American city – Portland – under siege by left-wing radicals and the locals won't do… pic.twitter.com/wP1z6N6Gyu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 4, 2025

“The locals won’t do anything about it!” Jennings reiterated.

“That’s an exaggeration,” proclaimed host Abby Philip.

Jennings shot back, “Are you dispute that they’ve attacked the ICE facility?!”

“It’s one city block,” Philip responded.

Jennings continued, “I think what’s happened in Portland is a disgrace. Nobody wants to go there. And yes, parts of the city are ravaged by the protesters. And federal officials believe their facilities are under attack.”

“If there are violent protests happening against a federal facility, they are being ravaged,” Jennings further asserted.

The unrest boiled over again in Portland on Thursday after the arrest of conservative influencer Nick Sortor outside an ICE facility.

Sortor was arrested for disorderly conduct following a confrontation with anti-ICE protesters, who were clearly stoking trouble.

The Portland police claimed that Sortor’s arrest was not politically motivated, stating that “arrests are based on observed behavior and probable cause — not political affiliation or public profile.”

Sortor’s arrest sparked outrage among some conservative circles, with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi launching an investigation into the Portland Police Bureau’s actions.

NEW: Last night at the Portland ICE building, we witnessed anti-ICE protesters burning an American flag. @nicksortor then grabbed it from them, put the flames out, and took away what was left of the flag. Nick was arrested later in the night by Portland PD after videos appear to… pic.twitter.com/tQVjEEkLRw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 3, 2025

Sortor believes that the police action was retaliatory, especially after he filmed protesters being maced by federal agents, which he claims led to his detainment.

He argues that the arrest is part of a larger issue where conservative voices are being unfairly targeted, and he has expressed that this will backfire on the authorities involved.

You guys are about to learn a VERY expensive lesson.



Thank you for your attention to this matter! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

His claims are supported by allegations that the Portland Police Bureau has failed to arrest or identify individuals who allegedly assaulted other conservative journalists, including Katie Daviscourt, highlighting what he sees as a double standard in law enforcement’s response to different groups.

Daviscourt, a reporter for The Post Millennial, was assaulted by an Antifa militant while covering anti-ICE demonstrations outside Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on September 30.

The attack occurred when a female activist deliberately struck Daviscourt in the face with a Palestinian flagpole while she was filming the unrest.

Breaking: I just got assaulted by an Antifa agitator outside the ICE facility in Portland.



The suspect walked up to me and hit me in the face with her flag pole, swinging it like a baseball bat. pic.twitter.com/BFi39Ym8R6 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 1, 2025

Police were seen letting the violent assailant simply walk away, even as the journalist desperately flagged down a police officer, following the fleeing suspect and pointing her out.

Portland (Sept. 30) — After @KatieDaviscourt was bashed on the eye with a heavy pole by an Antifa rioter, Katie flagged down a @PortlandPolice officer and chased down the suspect who had changed and was escaping on foot. Watch how the officer lets her go. pic.twitter.com/GmBYnU0vqO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 2, 2025

This incident is just one in a series of assaults on journalists reporting on the ongoing unrest in Portland, where local officials have been criticized for downplaying the violence despite repeated attacks on media personnel.

Reminder….



The Antifa thug that punched journalist Katie Daviscourt in the face was not arrested by Portland PD but Journalist Nick Sortor was arrested by Portland PD.



We have a major problem in Portland. pic.twitter.com/sTN49lzvpf — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 3, 2025

You are 100% lying. We watched as this woman who was badly assaulted follow her attacker for you! She grabbed one of your officers and pointed her out to him. He did NOTHING.



Don’t tell us this isn’t political. We can SEE it. You protect Antifa. You have for years. pic.twitter.com/OY5Gx5pYAt — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) October 3, 2025

The Trump administration has pointed to the continued violence in Portland and Chicago to justify the deployment of federal troops.

* * *

