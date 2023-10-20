Watch: Sen. Hawley Exposes Biden Energy Official As Swamp Grifter

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing Thursday, GOP Senator Josh Hawley rendered a Biden Energy Department official speechless as he exposed how he and his ilk attend so called ‘pay to play’ speaking events.

Hawley questioned Jigar Shah, the Director of Loan Programs, regarding paid events DOE officials attend and often speak at, and the conflict of interest this creates.

Shah talked himself into a corner and then went silent:

“You’re the Director of the loan programs for the federal government Department of Energy. People who want to get loans from the government are paying to see you and you think that that’s fine?” an exasperated Hawley noted, before adding “that’s not a rhetorical question.”

In July, Team Biden touted this official as the “$400 billion man” - but today he testified that he’s so unimportant it is fine for him to go to pay-to-play dinners with industry insiders pic.twitter.com/MUKG7yPs9f — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 19, 2023

In a further tweet, Hawley referred to reporting on how the Loans Program Office has $400 billion at its disposal from legislation, including the so called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ to subsidize ‘green’ energy development.

Biden’s DOE Inspector General Teri Donaldson warned during the hearing that the program is “ripe for abuse”:

Inspector general warns Biden admin's $400 billion green energy loan program is ripe for abuse https://t.co/WCLC63tFIQ — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 19, 2023

Let me get this straight. The director of a major government loan program is going to private events where industry insiders pay to get access to him to talk about loans … and that’s fine?



If this isn't an ethics violation, it should be. pic.twitter.com/6iChX68bJ2 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 19, 2023

The whole federal government is one big grift — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) October 19, 2023

Hawley wasn’t done there, he also called on Donaldson to investigate illegal stock trading by Department officials, in light of reports that hundreds of DOE officials hold stocks related to the agency’s work.

Hundreds of Energy Department Officials Hold Stocks Related to Agency’s Work Despite Warnings https://t.co/df1xLoKxmk — TradFi News (@TradFiNews) February 22, 2023

“I am firmly of the view that we need to change the law here,” Hawley noted, adding that “Senior executive branch officials should not be able to own individual stock, nor should members of Congress. We shouldn’t be stock trading.”

The full exchange is below:

* * *

