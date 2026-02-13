Watch: Sen. Johnson Unloads On MN AG Ellison Over Anti-ICE Agitator Deaths

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Viral footage from a Senate hearing captures Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tearing into Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for allegedly exploiting and encouraging anti-ICE agitators whose actions led to deadly clashes with federal agents.

This raw exchange highlights the escalating tensions over leftist obstruction of Trump’s deportation efforts, putting law enforcement in the crosshairs while shielding criminal illegal aliens.

The clips stem from a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, focused on oversight of immigration enforcement amid recent fatal incidents in Minneapolis.

In one segment, Johnson accuses Ellison of fueling the chaos that resulted in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

“A tragedy was going to happen and YOU ENCOURAGED IT! You ought to feel DAMN GUILTY about it!” Johnson shouts.

He continues: “two people are DEAD because you encouraged them to put themselves in harm’s way. And now you EXPLOIT those 2 people. It never should’ve happened!”

Johnson paints a vivid picture of the dangers faced by ICE agents: “I can’t imagine being a law enforcement official where I know my colleagues have been shot at, their vehicles rammed, that there are trained activists deployed.”

“And by the way, we know at least one of those activists had a semi-automatic pistol with extra clips!” Johnson adds.

“So now you’re an ICE officer. You’re doing enforcement action. You’ve got a team behind you trying to protect you,” he continues, urging “You’ve got all these trained activists behind you. Is it any wonder they’re at hair-trigger alert? A tragedy was going to happen and you encouraged it!”

In another clip from the same hearing, Johnson presses Ellison on his awareness of organized Signal chats and trainings used by agitators to interfere with ICE operations.

“I’d think as chief law enforcement officer you’d be CONCERNED about it! Were you not concerned people who support you put themselves into harm’s way!” Johnson demands.

Ellison responds: “Sir, that never happened! We said protest peacefully and safely!”

Johnson retorts: “You were seeing the scuffles. Minneapolis police couldn’t even protect ICE agents!”

This hearing comes amid broader congressional scrutiny over ICE tactics following the shootings of U.S. citizens during enforcement actions.

The accusations against Ellison tie into a pattern of Democrat-led resistance to federal immigration laws, endangering agents and communities alike.

As we covered recently, AOC announced training to teach agitators how to block ICE agents and doxx feds.

The New York Democrat is pushing “teach-ins” with Hands Off NYC to legally observe, film, and note ICE activities, praising rapid responses that halt deportations amid surging threats to agents.

Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger has warned that the left is getting people killed at this point, citing delusions like disbelief in real bullets and radicalization that leads protesters, including those with children, into dangerous clashes.

Scott Jennings destroyed Democrats for refusing to condemn a DA’s vow to ‘hunt down Nazi’ ICE agents, labeling it outrageous rhetoric that divides against officers enforcing federal law, including promises of “reign of terror” against ICE workers.

Meanwhile, leftist foundations and foreign donors are bankrolling anti-ICE sabotage networks. Leaked Signal chats revealed donor ties to Soros, Ford, and MacArthur, supporting harassment zones and patrols to thwart federal raids.

Minnesota Dems were caught facilitating paid insurrection networks to sabotage ICE, with encrypted groups tied to Gov. Tim Walz’s administration dividing cities for agent tracking and using state resources for 24/7 disruptions.

A CCP-linked billionaire is also suspected to have funded anti-ICE riots as Minnesota saboteurs scatter.

Americans overwhelmingly demand deporting illegals and full cooperation with ICE, with 73% viewing illegal entry as law-breaking, and 67% calling for local-federal collaboration against criminal aliens.

As congressional probes intensify, these hearings demand accountability from Democrats whose rhetoric and networks fuel violence against those securing America’s borders.

