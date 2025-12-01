Watch: Somali Enclave Standoff; 'No English, No Women On Camera'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a tense street encounter captured in Minneapolis’s Somali-dominated Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, filmmaker Nick Shirley attempted to interview residents about life as Muslims in America—only to face demands to delete footage, refusals to speak English, and claims that women can’t appear on camera, highlighting the cultural chasm.

Shirley’s video, part of his documentary series probing U.S. migration impacts, shows him approaching locals in the area dubbed “Little Mogadishu,” asking “What’s it like being a Muslim here in the United States?”

The responses quickly escalate to hostility, with demands to “delete the footage.”

The clip, shows a man insisting “I’m not speaking English, only ONE Somali language.” Another echoes, “I’m not speaking English.”

When Shirley asks, “Can women speak on camera?” the response is blunt, “No.”

The footage, filmed amid empty storefronts, captures the enclave’s insularity, raising assimilation alarms in a diaspora resettled since the 1990s under refugee programs.

This standoff exemplifies the “Somalification of America” Trump advisor Stephen Miller has decried, turning elections into “clan rivalries.”

Minnesota’s 100K+ Somali population surged under Obama-Biden, fueling Dem dominance and electing Ilhan Omar amid feuds.

But as we’ve also detailed, it’s bred fraud. Feeding Our Future’s $250M COVID heist saw Somali-led nonprofits indicted, while child care and autism scams bilked millions—Rep. Kristin Robbins fuming: “We’re at the tip of the iceberg.”

Trump’s recent Temporary protected status termination branded it a “hub of fraudulent money laundering,” with gangs “terrorizing” and billions missing.

It’s hardly integrating into America when the mayor of Minneapolis feels the need to conduct speeches in Somali.Jacob Frey’s recent Somali speech—“This is our city”—drew “pandering” blasts.

In a recent Newsmax segment, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons discussed President Trump’s push to revoke TPS for Somalis in Minnesota amid the allegations of widespread immigration fraud, including marriage scams, visa overstays, and forged documents uncovered in DHS’s “Operation Twin Shield.”

Lyons emphasised that deportations could target cities like Minneapolis or Philadelphia, emphasizing ICE’s focus on removing those who entered under false pretenses, fueling reported panic among Somali and other Muslim migrant communities as stricter enforcement looms.

