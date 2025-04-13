Watch: Taxpayer-Funded NGO With China & Democratic Party Ties Giving ICE Evasion Training

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project—an investigative arm of the conservative think tank that uses FOIA requests, lawsuits, and undercover videos to expose fraud, waste, and bloated government—partnered with Muckraker investigative journalist Anthony Rubin to uncover a taxpayer-funded NGO allegedly providing "ICE evasion training" to help illegal aliens subvert federal immigration laws. Even more alarming, prominent left-wing politicians are reportedly linked to the NGO, which appears to have questionable ties with China.

Undercover footage obtained by Muckraker and later published online by the Oversight Project shows Carlyn Cowen, the leftist Chief Policy and Public Affairs Officer of the taxpayer-funded Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC), delivering a lecture at a radical activist meeting held in a New York City church on how illegal aliens can subvert federal immigration laws to evade ICE.

Muckraker's Anthony Rubin explained in the video that CPC sponsored the radical activist event. He called CPC "a radical New York-based NGO that has ties to the highest levels of the Democratic Party in New York State."

Oversight Project listed high-level Democrats that are reportedly connected with the radical NGO:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY)

Rubin explained that the CPC has conducted several seminars to instruct illegal aliens on how to evade ICE agents.

A review of public records shows that CPC's stated mission is "to serve the Chinese-American, immigrant, and low-income communities in NYC by providing services, skills, and resources toward economic self-sufficiency."

Nowhere in the mission statement does it mention sponsoring seminars that instruct illegal aliens on how to break federal immigration laws.

According to USA Spending, CPC has received several awards from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) totaling more than a million dollars.

Further review of public records shows CPC's subsidiaries...

CPC has questionable ties with the People's Republic of China ...

Back to CPC's Carlyn Cowen, featured in the undercover video via Oversight Project/Muckraker above, a very recent news release from the organization profiled the leftist organizer - even to the extent of providing critical detail in an image of her - wearing a "Filipinx For Black Lives" shirt.

Cowen's shirt might be the biggest red flag yet, suggesting that the taxpayer-funded NGO—with questionable ties to China—could potentially be supporting Marxist causes in the U.S., aiming to subvert the nation as China plays the long game to weaken the nation from within.