Watch: TikToker Hands Out Vodka, Machetes To Mentally Ill And Homeless

TikTok influencers push boundaries to stay visible and relevant in feeds. Some of the stunts have become so outrageous that these clout-chasing fools will do anything for views - even if it means jeopardizing public safety.

The latest absurdity comes from TikToker PovWolfy, who in recent weeks has been handing out machetes and vodka bottles to the homeless population.

The metros where PovWolfy handed out machetes and vodka to the homeless and mentally unstable were not mentioned, but X user Unlimited L’s claimed the 18-inch blades and alcohol were distributed to people experiencing homelessness in Austin, Texas, and New Orleans, adding that the creator is now headed to New York.

NEW: “Influencer” hands out 18-inch machetes and alcohol to homeless people in Austin and New Orleans



Keith Castillo — known online as “povwolfy” — posted the video on Thanksgiving



The caption read, “Keeping the homeless in the streets.”



He is now heading to New York pic.twitter.com/DsetrscSEE — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) November 30, 2025

PovWolfy made countless videos ...

Handing out vodka and weapons to vulnerable people is nothing more than reckless behavior. There is a possibility that this influencer could face charges such as reckless endangerment, contributing to a dangerous situation (akin to the movie Purge), or even aiding and abetting if harm occurs.

