Watch: Tren De Aragua-Affiliated Gangbangers Attack NYPD Officers

A group of pint-sized punks allegedly linked to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuela-based criminal organization, were involved in a violent confrontation with NYPD officers, according to the New York Post.

The skirmish occurred Friday evening following the night boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero in the Crossroads of the World - breaking out after a pair of officers attempted to intervene as the thugs robbed a a pair of teens, a law enforcement sources to the Post.

Alleged raw footage of the attack was shared on X.

The Post continued:

At least three of the brutes were rounded up by Sunday afternoon — including a 12-year-old reputed ring leader — with police saying the mob is linked to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua through its baby-faced offshoot crew known as Diablos de la 42, or Devils of 42nd Street, the sources said. The cocky brats even flashed gang signs and posted pics on social media while handcuffed inside a Manhattan police precinct after being busted in the attack on cops, according to photos The Post obtained. At least three in the mob were already sought for a string of shocking robberies in Central Park — and were caught red-handed trying to pull off another heist when two cops intervened, they said.

“Is this what a sanctuary city is supposed to be?” an unnamed law enforcement official said. “One of these kids was 11 years old when he was the ringleader of that Central Park robbery pattern.

“What is it going to take for some of this policy to change when you have an 11, now 12-year-old, running around — or anybody — committing these crimes?” the angry source added. “When is common sense going to prevail? Don’t we have a moral obligation?”

An NYPD spokesperson announced that two migrant teens, ages 16 and 17, face serious charges after a violent clash with police. Both were charged with obstructing governmental administration, riot, and menacing. The 17-year-old also faces charges of assaulting a police officer, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to authorities.

In the first 100 days of his presidency, President Donald Trump’s administration has taken firm action against Tren de Aragua. The State Department, acting on Trump’s decisive executive order, officially labeled the gang a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The designation targeted the gang with punishing sanctions, asset freezes, and travel bans, choking off their financial lifelines.

Trump also invoked the powerful 1798 Alien Enemies Act, declaring Tren de Aragua’s activities an outright “invasion” of the United States. This historic move greenlit the swift arrest, detention, and deportation of non-citizen gang members. The administration deported hundreds of alleged Tren de Aragua members, with approximately 250 sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in March.

In April 2025, the Department of Justice hit 27 individuals tied to Tren de Aragua with federal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, drug smuggling, robbery, and illegal firearms offenses.