Watch: Trump Announces "Immediate" Construction Of Iron Dome After Signing Executive Order

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the construction of a "state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defense shield" will begin "immediately," and will be made "right here in the USA 100%."

Speaking at a Republican dinner in Florida while commending the recent confirmation of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Trump confirmed after landing at Joint Base Andrews that he'd signed four executive orders on the plane - including one for the Iron Dome.

The other EOs include restrictions on transgender service in the military, and the termination of DEI at the Pentagon.

"Pete Hegseth, who's going to be great, by the way… I think he's going to be fantastic," Trump said at the dinner. "I know him very well. I think he's going to be fantastic."

"He's what we need, to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defense shield, which will be able to protect Americans," Trump continued.

According to Fox News, Trump added that Americans "protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves," noting that President Ronald Reagan was interested in such a system during the Cold War, but America "didn't have the technology" at the time.

"And now we have phenomenal technology. You see that with Israel," Trump continued. "So I think the United States is entitled to that. And everything will be made right here in the USA 100%."

"We're going next to ensure that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world."

On Monday, the State Department said that a future Iron Dome is one of Hegseth's many priorities. "Other areas the secretary will study include reinstating troops that were pushed out because of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and developing an Iron Dome anti-missile system for the United States," the statement read. This wasn't Trump's first mention of an Iron Dome for the U.S. At the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball on Jan. 20., Trump said that the project was on his radar. "We're also doing the Iron Dome all made in America," Trump said. "We're going to have a nice Iron Dome." -Fox News

Last June Trump mentioned an Iron Dome on the campaign trail, telling a crowd in West Palm Beach: "We deserve a dome…it's a missile defense shield, and it'll all be made in America."