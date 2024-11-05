Watch: Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi "An Evil, Sick, Crazy B..."

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During his final rally in Michigan, president Trump gave a succinct description of exactly who his supporters are pitted against.

During the two hour speech that started just after midnight, Trump referred to former speaker and Democrat kingpin Nancy Pelosi, noting “She’s a crooked person, she’s a bad person. Evil.”

“She’s an evil, sick, crazy b—-” he said, stopping short of saying the word “bitch.”

“It starts with a B, but I won’t say it. I wanna say it,” Trump boomed.

“I don’t use much [profanity], you know, every once in a while, and it’s never a real bad word, it’s never bad … but it is a little better when you use foul language,” he continued, adding “These are bad people.”

Watch:

Trump reiterated that his real opponent is not Kamala Harris but an “evil Democrat system”.

“We will defeat the corrupt system in Washington. Because I’m not running against Kamala, I’m running against an evil Democrat system. These are evil people,” he asserted.

“I wasn’t running against Biden either,” Trump further noted, adding “He was stuck in a basement. I didn’t even run against him. Now running against a very evil system, and we have to defeat that system, and America’s future will be an absolutely incredible one.”

Watch:

