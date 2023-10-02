Watch: Trump Calls For "Radical Left Lunatic" Democrat Who Pulled Fire Alarm To Be Prosecuted

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

President Trump has called for New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman, the Democrat who pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Congressional Office Building in order to shut down Congress during a last ditch spending vote Saturday, to be prosecuted in the same fashion as January 6th prisoners.

Speaking after a rally, Trump stated “This is the crap, and then they’ll let him out because he’s a Democrat radical left lunatic, and he should be prosecuted the same exact way as the J6 people were prosecuted.”

Trump continued, “many of them have been treated more unfairly than anybody in the history of our country. And I don’t know if I should be saying that because I don’t know what these people behind me say, but I’ll bet they agree with me. There’s never been anybody treated so unfairly, just about.”

“What they’ve done to the J6ers is terrible, and Bowman went, and he pulled an alarm, and you could add riots, you could add everything else, and he did it during a vote! And he should be treated the same exact way,” Trump further urged.

“We’ll see what happens because a lot of people are saying, ‘What are you going to do about J6?'” Trump continued, adding “I don’t think they’re going to be disappointed. I can tell you that.”

Watch:

Trump also made the same call in a Truth Social post, asserting that Bowman’s “egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality.”

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.