Watch: Trump Challenges Biden To Debate 'Tonight At The Courthouse' In NY

In a Friday interview with Howard Stern, President Joe Biden said he'd be "happy to debate" Donald Trump, telling Stern: "I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him."

Biden's remarks appeared off the cuff, rather than something his handlers approved, according to the NY Times, citing a top Democratic official familiar with the campaign's thinking.

🚨 Crooked Joe Biden says he's "happy to debate" President Trump.



His handlers must be furious! pic.twitter.com/eOS9zm0G0U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2024

Trump responded on Truth Social, posting: "Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE."

Trump suggested next Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday evening in Michigan, "a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate."

The former President also suggested doing it on Friday - writing "In the alternative, he's in New York City today, although probably doesn't know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT - A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT!"

Trump says the lawsuits are "the only way he thinks he can win."

To that end, the former president said "let's do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight - on National Television, I'll wait around!"

