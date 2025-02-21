Watch: Trump Deputy Chief Of Staff Blasts Media Propagandists To Their Faces

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller torched fake news reporters Thursday during a briefing for playing along with the charade for years that Joe Biden was mentally fit, before giving them a lecture about how government works.

“Many of the people in this room for four years failed to cover the fact that Joe Biden was mentally incompetent and was not running the country,” Miller told leftist media correspondents.

He then noted that to counter the ridiculous leftist talking point that Elon Musk is an unelected bureaucrat, the media was in need of “a brief civics lesson.”

Miller then began his short but ever so sweet fact smackdown.

“A president is elected by the whole American people. He is the only official in the entire government that is elected by the entire nation. Judges are appointed, members are Congress are elected at the district or state level,” he noted.

“The Constitution, Article II, has a clause known as ‘the vesting clause,’ and it says ‘the executive power shall be vested in ‘a’ president — singular. The whole will of democracy is imbued into the elected president. That president then appoints staff to impose that democratic will onto the government,” he continued.

“The threat to democracy — the existential threat to democracy — is the unelected bureaucracy of lifetime, tenured civil servants who believe they answer to no one; who believe they can do whatever they want without consequence; who believe they can set their own agenda, no matter what Americans vote for,” Miller explained.

“So, Americans vote for radical FBI reform, and FBI agents say they don’t want to change. Or Americans vote for radical reform on our energy policies, and EPA bureaucrats say that they don’t want to change. Or Americans vote to end racist DEI policies, and lawyers at the DOJ say they son’t want to change,” Miller further outlined.

“What President Trump is doing is he is removing federal bureaucrats who are defying democracy by failing to implement his lawful orders, which are the will of the whole American people,” Miller asserted.

Watch:

JUST IN: Stephen Miller slams the media to their faces for lying about Joe Biden's mental decline for years before calling out federal bureaucrats.



"Many of the people in this room for four years failed to cover the fact that Joe Biden was mentally incompetent and was not… pic.twitter.com/t4Aj6BZvob — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

Is there an angle of this where we can see their faces?!

Legacy media doesn’t know what to do. They’ve been coddled too long by DEI KJP. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 20, 2025

So, incredibly well put.



The voice of reason has returned to the White House. — Christopher Kawasaki (@Ckawasaki) February 20, 2025

This clip should be rquired viewing for everyone! — BloodyPete🇺🇸 (@AirForce__Vet) February 20, 2025

If you cannot faithfully implement the policies of the duly elected Executive, you shouldn't be employed in the Executive Branch.



This should be common sense. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) February 20, 2025

As we’ve previously highlighted, it seems shocking to the leftist media that Trump, given a mandate by the American people, would put into place people who are loyal to him and will implement his policies.

They, laughably, think this is somehow corrupt or something.

And heavens forbid that the people he puts in place might be competent at what they are there to do!

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.