Watch: Trump Destroys LA Mayor To Her Face During Wild Press Conference Spat

President Donald Trump slammed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) and other Democrat public officials during a Friday press conference in Pacific Palisades to discuss the damage from the recent fires.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump are pictured at a fire briefing in Pacific Palisades, California on January 24, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP

While discussing how long it would take to clean up the Palisades and other affected areas, Bass said "The number one thing that we are going to do immediately, and you will see this happen, is to clear out the debris…we are going to move as fast as we can. But we want you to be safe. We want you to be back in your homes immediately."

Trump immediately cut in - saying "But the people are willing to clean out their own debris. It doesn’t cost a lot."

"You should let them do it. Because by the time you hire contractors, it’s going to be two years. People are willing to get a dumpster and do it themselves and clean it out. There’s not that much left. It’s all incinerated, and you know, it’s just going to take a long time if you do [it]."

According to Trump, homeowners don't want to "wait around for seven months till the city hires some demolition contract that’s going to charge $25,000."

JUST IN: President Trump and LA mayor Karen Bass spar on live TV, Trump tells her to stop taking so long.



The spat we’ve all been waiting for.



Trump: "I'm exercising my emergency powers. You have to exercise them also. You can do everything within 24 hours."



Bass: “And if… pic.twitter.com/PCdcjS431S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2025

As modernity.news notes further, Trump pointed out that people are saying they’ve been told they will have to wait up to 18 months for permits to clean up, and if he is willing to waive federal restrictions then the Mayor should do the same.

"Let them start the process tonight," Trump said, with Bass responding "And we will. You can come back and check."

Trump then eviscerated California Rep. Brad Sherman (D) who attempted to defend FEMA's actions in the aftermath of the fires.

"The problem with FEMA is they come from all over the country," Trump said. "They end up in arguments with your people from California because they want to do it a totally different way. I can live either way, but you haven’t gotten very much done with FEMA. All you have to do is look at North Carolina. It’s one of the great disasters of all time."

"You know who came in and fixed North Carolina or the process? Other states. People from all over the country came. You have the same thing. You have a lot of people from all over the country," Trump continued. "Getting the people is not a problem. Getting the organization is a big problem. FEMA is incompetently run, and it costs about three times more than it should cost."

When Rep. Brad Sherman (D) defends FEMA and tells President Trump small states can't have thousands of people come to help like FEMA, Trump says the issue isn't people, "getting the organization is the problem. FEMA is incompetently run and it costs about three times more than it…

"EMA has a standard that’s so slow. They want permit on permit on permit, and then they want permits on top of that. If you use FEMA, you’ll be here for a long time," Trump said. "What I’m saying is get the city, get the state to give you immediate 24-hour permits. These people are going to build their own homes. They’re going to get them built fast."

Trump then roasted Sherman and "people that think like you," over insurance companies leaving California over state policies, stating that "every insurance company in the country left California."

"That’s why you have no insurance, because you made it so impossible. People that think like you made it so impossible," Trump continued.

"I’ll tell you this. I’ve never seen a state where almost nobody has insurance. I said, ‘What happened?’ They said, like, six months ago, they all left. Two years ago, they had different quadrants, but they left. You have very little insurance here. I’ve never seen anything like it," Trump said.