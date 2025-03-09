Watch: Trump Says Zelenskyy Took US Money "Like Candy From A Baby" -- Talks Tariffs, Economic 'Transition'

In a Sunday interview with Fox News' Mario Bartiromo, President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took US money "like candy from a baby" under President Biden.

"He took money out of this country, under Biden, like candy from a baby. It was so easy," Trump said in the interview which aired on Sunday. "I just don’t think he’s grateful. We gave him 350 billion and he is talking about the fact that they have fought and they have this bravery," Trump continued, adding that he was the one that gave Ukraine Javelin anti-tank weapons, and that the war in Ukraine wouldn't have started in the first place if he had been president in 2022.

On the topic of European aid to Ukraine, Trump said: "All he (Zelenskyy) had to do is say (to Europe), you got to stay even with us (the US) ... We're not in the danger, they (Europe) are ...So they're paying all this money to Russia, and we're in there for $350 billion."

The Economy & Tariffs

Bartiromo also asked Trump about whether he was worried about a looming recession for the US economy.

"I hate to predict things like that," said Trump, when asked if he expected a recession this year. "There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America. That’s a big thing. And there are always periods of — it takes a little time. It takes a little time. But I think it should be great for us. I mean, I think it should be great."

Bartiromo: Are you expecting a recession this year?



Bartiromo also pressed Trump on his use of tariffs, telling Trump: "I think CEOs want to see predictability. They say, look, I have to speak with shareholders," adding "Can you give us a sense of whether or not we are going to get clarity for the business community?"

To which Trump responded, "Well, I think so. But you know, the tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up and, you know, I don’t know if it’s predictability."

Trump has acknowledged that tariffs on imports may result in "disruptions" to the economy - to which Bartiromo asked whether the recent dip in the stock market had to do with Trump's tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico.

Fox host: Businesses need clarity. Will they get that?



Trump: Maybe, or tariffs could go up. They may go up



"What I have to do is build a strong country," Trump replied. "You can’t really watch the stock market. If you look at China, they have a 100-year perspective. We go by quarters. And you can’t go by that. You have to do what’s right."

Education

On the topic of education, Trump said "We have the worst education department in the world," adding "We want to not only have school choice, but we want to bring it back to the states so the states can run the schools, and they will be every bit as good as the top educational departments anywhere in the world."

Trump's comments came days after the White House denied a WSJ report that Trump was expected to issue an executive order on Thursday aimed at abolishing the Department of Education - which was established under President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and has an annual budget of around $80 billion.

State Of The Democratic Party

Trump and Bartiromo also discussed the state of the Democratic party, and how woke ideology has more or less destroyed it.

"There’s something wrong with them. I can’t even believe it… they were talking about men playing in women’s sports… they had their signs—their little tiny signs… it’s unbelievable. They don’t get it," said Trump.