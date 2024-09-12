print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Trump Supporter Runs Through Hurricane With Flag, Triggers Weatherman

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024 - 04:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

There have been several contenders for MAGA moment of the week, from Trump telling Harris to her face that Biden hates her, to Biden himself putting on a Trump hat, but this video has to be up there with them.

During a weather report from Louisiana, where Hurricane Francine landed and registered a category two storm, a man was seen running through the shot waving a Trump 2024 flag.

Not put off by the strong winds, whipping rain, and widespread power outages, the Trump supporter, flag in hand, sprinted by fist pumping the air and triggering the Fox News weather guy Mike Seidel into covering the camera with his hand.

The optics are perfect.

There’s a storm brewing, the media is pumping out fear and trying to cover up the truth, while Trump’s supporters will run through natural disasters for him.

*  *  *

