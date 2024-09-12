Watch: Trump Supporter Runs Through Hurricane With Flag, Triggers Weatherman

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

There have been several contenders for MAGA moment of the week, from Trump telling Harris to her face that Biden hates her, to Biden himself putting on a Trump hat, but this video has to be up there with them.

During a weather report from Louisiana, where Hurricane Francine landed and registered a category two storm, a man was seen running through the shot waving a Trump 2024 flag.

Not put off by the strong winds, whipping rain, and widespread power outages, the Trump supporter, flag in hand, sprinted by fist pumping the air and triggering the Fox News weather guy Mike Seidel into covering the camera with his hand.

HAHAHAHA. Weatherman covers the camera as Trump flag is waved in the background. pic.twitter.com/1UhxAMoYls — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2024

The optics are perfect.

There’s a storm brewing, the media is pumping out fear and trying to cover up the truth, while Trump’s supporters will run through natural disasters for him.

These people do not want to you see what’s going on — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 12, 2024

What kind of commie weatherman is working at Fox? — The Adam Theory (@TheAdamTheory1) September 12, 2024

He's an ex weather channel guy, just recently started working for fox. That would explain why he was covering it up. — Charles Benedict (@Charles52631252) September 12, 2024

They are afraid of even one Trump image being shown in a neutral or positive light. — GnosisWolf (@GnosisWolf) September 12, 2024

I can only picture a bunch of guys at the local dive, chucking darts and drinking beer. They look outside and see a reporter in front of the camera. One of the guys says "next beer is on me for whoever streaks by the camera with the Trump flag."



Ol' Jim says "Hold my beer." — The Patriot Dog (@Bolt71D) September 12, 2024

Destroyed their "Fear" narrative and with a Trump flag 🤣



I love this patriot! 🇺🇸 — HispaNicolas 🇺🇸 (@HispaNicolas78) September 12, 2024

You can't cover up the storm that is coming. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) September 12, 2024

* * *

