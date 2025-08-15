Watch: Trump's D.C. Cleanup In Action

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Footage is starting to appear online of the cleanup efforts in Washington D.C. amid President Trump’s operation to restore order to the capital city.

Earlier this week, Trump announced a historic move to address escalating crime in the city, declaring a “public safety emergency” and invoking federal authority to place the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.

This action was facilitated through existing legal provisions, allowing for the integration of local law enforcement with federal agencies to enhance coordination and response efforts.

Simultaneously, Trump ordered the deployment of approximately 800 National Guard troops to the district, marking their first mobilization in the capital since 2020, aimed at bolstering security, conducting patrols, and supporting operations to restore order in high-crime areas.

The initiative, dubbed by leftists as a “takeover,” was positioned as a necessary step to reclaim the nation’s capital from what Trump described as rampant disorder, with troops tasked to assist in arrests, traffic enforcement, and protecting key landmarks.

The deployment is progressing with National Guard troops actively maintaining a visible presence across the city, including near the Washington Monument and other strategic locations, where they have been involved in joint operations with federal authorities to curb criminal activities.

🚨 BREAKING: National Guard FLOODS DC Streets to Restore Order — Back the Blue & Pray for Our Heroes 🇺🇸🔥



Liberals are losing it — President Trump is taking back our capital! https://t.co/k1Ct84g2ZL pic.twitter.com/3bhTEsjlXq — Frontier Brief (@Frontierbrief) August 13, 2025

I am in tears. This Patriot is SALUTING the National Guard in front of the Washington Monument. Chills



DC will be safe once again ❤️



pic.twitter.com/WwWnWydB23 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) August 13, 2025

Reports indicate hundreds of troops are on the ground, contributing to a surge in law enforcement visibility that has led to increased arrests and a perceived stabilization in certain neighborhoods.

🇺🇸 LIBERATION DAY IN D.C. 🇺🇸

Here Is The First Video's Coming Out Of Our Fed's Taking Care of Business. 🔥

Yesterday, President Trump federalized the D.C. Police and declared it “Liberation Day for Washington, D.C.” — and today, the first videos are in.



📽️ Federal agents.… pic.twitter.com/9ZdCBbQo7W — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) August 12, 2025

Reporting from outside Union Station, a CNN correspondent noted that the National Guard and federal law enforcement presence is resulting in “fewer people” loitering.

“We have heard a lot of concerns about crime around Union Station — people who are loitering outside,” the reporter emphasised.

CNN correspondent — outside of Washington D.C.'s Union Station — says the National Guard and federal law enforcement presence is resulting in "fewer people" loitering:



"We have heard a lot of concerns about crime around Union Station — people who are loitering outside." pic.twitter.com/sVdeCg8yMW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

Meanwhile, footage has emerged of decaying homeless encampments being cleared and cleaned up:

This decaying homeless encampment is currently being cleared and cleaned up in Washington, D.C.



President Trump promised to make our nation's capital safe and beautiful again — and he is delivering. pic.twitter.com/EzffS8CLhd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

VIDEO THREAD: On Trump's orders, a homeless encampment between the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Memorial was cleared Thursday morning.



Residents were told Wednesday of the clear out, which happened with the oversight of only a couple (now federally commanded) DC Police Officers. pic.twitter.com/849ZdEcg8h — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 14, 2025

HOME RULE: Residents of Washington DC are volunteering to remove the district's homeless encampments. They just needed permission. With only a single local police officer present the people are taking back their park. Why are Democrats so angry the president has given the people… https://t.co/iP5VUGrCWD pic.twitter.com/BhxPTuG3NB — @amuse (@amuse) August 14, 2025

Residents are still confirming that crime is out of hand and they welcome the move.

D.C.: "When you hear from city leaders and others that crime is actually down, are you seeing that?"



"No. I'm not seeing it. We're seeing carjackings, violence in the communities… think about how many lives could've been saved just by having [the National Guard] on the scene." pic.twitter.com/tG4whmOSMg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

DC resident on Trump cleaning up the city: “The best thing to happen to this city in decades”



pic.twitter.com/Aig7Hd15OG — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 14, 2025

DC Resident: “We need all the protection that we can get, this city is really getting dangerous. A person like me, at this age, I have to make sure to come home before sundown.”



No one should have to live like this!

pic.twitter.com/Je30KCil7p — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 12, 2025

Trump urged that “People are so happy to see our military going into D.C. and getting these thugs out.”

.@POTUS: “People are so happy to see our military going into D.C. and getting these thugs out.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wYsScwPM6F — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

He also commented on the reports of how the D.C. Police Commander falsified crime data to show a 26% drop in crime, which became a 30% drop when Democrats and the media ran with it.

🚨 WOW! President Trump just said the mayor of Washington DC asked for the crime numbers to be "fudged" so they seem low. pic.twitter.com/80bQuRPyIO



"They're record numbers. Sadly, I guess the mayor did – whoever it was – they asked for the numbers to be fudged, so it would show… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 14, 2025

BREAKING: DC police Commander Suspended, accused of “COOKING THE BOOKS” for favorable Crime Statistics



Now why in the world would they want to lie about crime statistics in DC, I wonder? https://t.co/CMprFXrn4G pic.twitter.com/827bxWW9ev — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 13, 2025

Leftists are big mad, with many angry that rampant homelessness and crime is being dealt with.

“Don’t let them do this to you!” a man just now yelled at National Guard troops patrolling Washington DC.



“These are your own citizens! These are homeless people!”



“You have an obligation to refuse unlawful orders!” he told them.



They drove by, saying nothing. pic.twitter.com/oxEpRnPw9M — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 14, 2025

Privileged white people harassing Federal law enforcement in DC.



This is why Democrats are on the losing side of this 80/20 issue.



95% of DC murder victims are black.



But white liberals only care about opposing Trump.



Real Americans get it.pic.twitter.com/m1e2pIeA5k — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 14, 2025

BREAKING – Last night, DC residents not used to being held accountable were shocked as they were arrested by DC Metro Police for interfering in an arrest. pic.twitter.com/LB4QZIDTew — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 13, 2025

If Donald Trump is for it, they are against it. Trump is against violent crime, so Democrats are now for unfettered mayhem on the streets of Washington DC.



Just insane amounts of political malpractice. pic.twitter.com/Gn79cZ6Mnc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 14, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan has also announced that D.C.’s illegal alien Sanctuary City status has been REVOKED under President Trump’s federalization, noting “D.C. under federal control is not going to be a ‘sanctuary’ city. We’re working with the police hand-in-hand — and when we encounter a criminal illegal alien, they’ll be turned over to ICE.”

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan just announced that DC’s illegal alien Sanctuary City status has been REVOKED under President Trump’s federalization. pic.twitter.com/jtiCfablbT



Oh, they are going to lose it over this.



“D.C. under federal control is not going to be a 'sanctuary' city. We're… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 13, 2025

Trump has expressed intentions to seek a “long-term extension” of this federal oversight to ensure sustained progress, amid criticisms from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other Democrats who decry the move as an overreach threatening local autonomy.

The President is making good on his campaign promise to clean up D.C. which he described as “a rat-infested, graffiti-infested shithole where people are being killed.”

“We are going to take it away from the mayor. That does not make me popular there, but I have to say it,” Trump urged in January 2024, adding “We have to run our capital incredibly.”

Trump: “We have a capital that we all love. Right now, it is a rat-infested, graffiti-infested shithole where people are being killed. We are going to take it away from the mayor.” https://t.co/2ykQc1TgcN pic.twitter.com/bjNjjsUNhQ — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 15, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.