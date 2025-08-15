print-icon
Watch: Trump's D.C. Cleanup In Action

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Footage is starting to appear online of the cleanup efforts in Washington D.C. amid President Trump’s operation to restore order to the capital city.

Earlier this week, Trump announced a historic move to address escalating crime in the city, declaring a “public safety emergency” and invoking federal authority to place the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.

This action was facilitated through existing legal provisions, allowing for the integration of local law enforcement with federal agencies to enhance coordination and response efforts.

Simultaneously, Trump ordered the deployment of approximately 800 National Guard troops to the district, marking their first mobilization in the capital since 2020, aimed at bolstering security, conducting patrols, and supporting operations to restore order in high-crime areas.

The initiative, dubbed by leftists as a “takeover,” was positioned as a necessary step to reclaim the nation’s capital from what Trump described as rampant disorder, with troops tasked to assist in arrests, traffic enforcement, and protecting key landmarks.

The deployment is progressing with National Guard troops actively maintaining a visible presence across the city, including near the Washington Monument and other strategic locations, where they have been involved in joint operations with federal authorities to curb criminal activities.

Reports indicate hundreds of troops are on the ground, contributing to a surge in law enforcement visibility that has led to increased arrests and a perceived stabilization in certain neighborhoods.

Reporting from outside Union Station, a CNN correspondent noted that the National Guard and federal law enforcement presence is resulting in “fewer people” loitering.

“We have heard a lot of concerns about crime around Union Station — people who are loitering outside,” the reporter emphasised.

Meanwhile, footage has emerged of decaying homeless encampments being cleared and cleaned up:

Residents are still confirming that crime is out of hand and they welcome the move.

Trump urged that “People are so happy to see our military going into D.C. and getting these thugs out.”

He also commented on the reports of how the D.C. Police Commander falsified crime data to show a 26% drop in crime, which became a 30% drop when Democrats and the media ran with it.

Leftists are big mad, with many angry that rampant homelessness and crime is being dealt with.

Border czar Tom Homan has also announced that D.C.’s illegal alien Sanctuary City status has been REVOKED under President Trump’s federalization, noting “D.C. under federal control is not going to be a ‘sanctuary’ city. We’re working with the police hand-in-hand — and when we encounter a criminal illegal alien, they’ll be turned over to ICE.”

Trump has expressed intentions to seek a “long-term extension” of this federal oversight to ensure sustained progress, amid criticisms from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other Democrats who decry the move as an overreach threatening local autonomy.

Dem Rep: ‘Autocrat’ Trump Is Creating His Own Police Force

The President is making good on his campaign promise to clean up D.C. which he described as “a rat-infested, graffiti-infested shithole where people are being killed.”

“We are going to take it away from the mayor. That does not make me popular there, but I have to say it,” Trump urged in January 2024, adding “We have to run our capital incredibly.”

*  *  *

