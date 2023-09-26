Watch: Tucker Carlson Spits Fire In Anti-Abortion Speech

Tucker Carlson gave quite the sermon last Thursday as the key note speaker at a gala fundraiser thrown by the Center for Christian Virtue at the Cleveland Marriott.

In it, the former Fox News host whose audience just went vertical on "X" railed against abortion, referring to it as 'human sacrifice' - a notion which Tucker said is antithetical to the biological drive to continue the human race, and which therefore must have been planted in people's heads by 'outside forces.'

"It's not a natural human function to want to kill your own children," said Carlson. "Actually that's an idea an Impulse that was introduced. Outside forces are acting on people at all times throughout history, in every culture on the planet, to convince people that if they sacrifice their children they will be happy and safe - and that's exactly what this is," said Carlson.

One can't help but conclude that Carlson's comments - and those from Ron Paul (from a different angle) - are a direct pushback to a notion floated by former President Donald Trump that Republicans should soften their stance on abortion - perhaps agreeing on a certain number of months during which killing an unborn child is acceptable.

Carlson starts out lamenting the current state of political discourse vs. those of past decades.

"For most of that time, the debates that we had in the political sphere were over competing visions for how to improve people's lives," he said, using the example of minimum wage - and how both Republicans and Democrats were " at least pretending to try to improve the lives of the people who voted for them."

But now, the two top ballot initiatives now encourage actions Carlson sees as fundamentally destructive: advocating for abortion and drug use.

"When you wind up in an election with the two top ballot initiatives are one encouraging people to kill their own kids and two encourage their kids to do drugs, who's benefiting here?" asked Carlson, who argued that these issues are of no benefit to society - and instead erode its very foundation.

Abortion

Carlson then segues into abortion, arguing that the left is promoting anti-family values, when "the point of life is to have children and to watch them have grandchildren."

"Anyone telling you don’t have children, kill your children, is not your friend, is your enemy," he continued, adding that the current debate about abortion transcends politics; it is a spiritual battle. No longer confined to discussions about unwanted pregnancies resulting from unfortunate circumstances, the contemporary narrative, according to Carlson, posits that the left has championed abortion as a pathway to joy in itself.

Carlson also took a shot at the Episcopal Church, which he 'grew up' in, but which "crumbled around us and became this very aggressively Pagan institution."

Watch: