Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Biden Admin's "Horrible" Response To Maui Disaster

Tulsi Gabbard, the former U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, has slammed the Biden Administration’s response to the horrific Maui wildfire, labelling it a “horrible, horrible disservice.”

“The sad part is, we are eight days past this wildfire. And I’m in constant touch with community members and leaders. They are still not seeing a response from the county, the state, the federal government, to be able to go out and help them,” Gabbard urged during a Fox News interview.

She added that “The community support hubs that they have are 100 percent community led, volunteer supply collections, conducting all these co-ordinations on their own. They feel like the government doesn’t care about them.”

“That’s a horrible, horrible disservice to people who have gone through a kind of loss that we can’t even imagine,” she added.

“Not only are they not getting the support that they need, but oftentimes they have been getting blocked from being able to receive the support from their friends and neighbors,” Gabbard asserted.

“This is a crisis that is continuing on,” Gabbard warned, adding “It is not at all lost on the people of west Maui when they are told that FEMA is going to give those impacted a one-time $700 payment. And as they look at the news, they are seeing tens of more millions of dollars being sent to Ukraine.”

“Some of them said, hey, maybe if we change the name of Maui to Ukraine, maybe they will pay attention to us,” Gabbard noted.

While over 100 people are reported dead and over 1000 missing, Joe Biden has barely commented on the situation, avoiding the press and refusing to answer questions on the matter.

Biden was asked about the deadly fires in Hawaii where nearly 100 are dead and over 1,000 still missing



His response: “No comment”



He just destroyed his 2024 campaign



pic.twitter.com/wdI9LXajWO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 14, 2023

Biden arrives in Wisconsin and half-jogs over to greet supporters.



He has no time to answer questions on the Maui wildfires, though. pic.twitter.com/0OYkFjFcvh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Biden tours a Wisconsin factory — and still hasn't spoken to the press about the Maui wildfires since his "no comment" on Sunday pic.twitter.com/48NnlrmLil — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Biden returns from his beach house in Delaware without answering any questions about the special counsel investigation into Hunter.



He walked straight to the Oval Office, far away from the press. pic.twitter.com/O3ZMbjHyV5 — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) August 14, 2023

Did Biden leave through the side door so he didn't have to walk by reporters? pic.twitter.com/SknxrGLdHV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

