Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Crushes Comey For Blaming '8647' Trump Threat On His Own Wife

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard scorched disgraced former FBI Director James Comey over the very unsubtle threat he made towards President Trump, and his subsequent excuse when he blamed his own wife.

As we highlighted, Comey claimed he had no clue that posting an image of sea shells spelling out ‘8647’ would be so controversial.

He also claimed that he just happened upon the shell formation and that it was his wife who suggested he take a picture and post it, because he’s just a silly old fella who wears baggy jeans and sweaters and had no idea what he was doing.

Appearing on Fox News, Gabbard commented “Where to start? When you look at James Comey, and he talks about his own experience and knowledge…let’s go back and look at how he played a DIRECT role in the weaponization of government against the American people and Donald Trump.”

“For any man to pin the blame on this on his wife? Give me a break! Why don’t you just own it yourself?” Gabbard urged.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Tulsi Gabbard just PUMMELED James Comey after he issued an '8647' assassination call against Trump and tried to flee accountability.



"Where to start? When you look at James Comey, and he talks about his own experience and knowledge...let's go back and look at how… pic.twitter.com/uBeww0bVqn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2025

Tulsi also remarked that it is inconceivable that Comey “doesn’t know what 86 means.”

Everyone “knows and understands very clearly and directly what ’86’ means when referring to a PERSON, not a dish on a menu in a restaurant,” she further asserted.

“When you have a person of his stature that in this country has been lauded as a man who represents fairness, integrity and the rule of law, posting something that is a call to get rid of our president… you imagine the kind of impact that has,” Gabbared emphasised.

She added that Trump “has had two assassination attempts on his life,” and further noted that he is constantly labelled a “modern day Hitler and a direct and existential threat.”

“James Comey’s post should be taken VERY seriously,” Gabbard declared, having previously stated that he should be arrested and charged with threatening a sitting President.

Comey was questioned by the Secret Service, but let go. An investigation is apparently still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has placed over 100 officials at the National Security Council at the White House on administrative leave as of Friday.

CNN reported that the NSC staffers were given less than an hour to clear out their desks.

BREAKING: Trump Puts More Than 100 National Security Council Staffers on Leave Amid Shakeup – ‘Given Less Than an Hour to Clean Out Their Desks’https://t.co/2qNJ3BT8nP pic.twitter.com/w5iUlxsnm8 — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) May 23, 2025

The move comes as part of a restructuring under interim national security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, two US officials and another source familiar with the matter told the network.

Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his top deputy Alex Wong were fired earlier this month after they stupidly, or maybe purposefully, added virulent anti-Trump reporter Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic to a secure Signal group chat.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.