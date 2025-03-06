Watch: Unhinged Democrats Scream As Comer Crushes Dreams 'Of Getting On MSNBC'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Oversight Committee chairman James Comer found himself having to yell over extremist Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley Wednesday in the House as she attempted to kick up a fuss and get media attention.

Comer denied her request for unanimous consent to enter articles into the congressional record, including one from 2018 claiming that American citizens commit more murder and rape than immigrants.

Pressley announced that she was submitting the articles “as a survivor of sexual violence myself,” going on to scream that it was her procedural right to enter the articles.

“Okay, this trend that you’re all trying to get thrown out of committees so you can get on MSNBC is gonna end,” Comer interjected, asserting “We’re not gonna put up with it.”

Pressley attempted to continue reading the article, screeching at Comer “You do not get to dictate how I recite the articles for the record.”

“No, no,” Comer shouted over her, explaining “It is [Democratic Virginia Rep. Suhas] Subramanyam’s time. No, you know the process of unanimous consent, you’re not recognized.”

Watch:

NEW: Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. James Comer get into a screaming match after Pressley tried entering an article into the record.



Pressley: "Data from Texas shows that US-born Americans commit more r*pe and mu*der than immigrants."



Comer: "This trend of you all trying to get… pic.twitter.com/0nioQuFSaO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

Unbelievable! Ayanna Pressley using false narratives to push her agenda while trying to make a spectacle of herself? Comer called it—enough of this nonsense. Time to stop using the committee as a stage for drama and start focusing on real issues! — Baste Records (@basterecords) March 5, 2025

Great response by Comer. Also, one r*pe by an illegal is too many. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) March 5, 2025

Ayanna Pressley is out of her mind. The Democrat Party is collapsing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2025

It doesn’t matter who is raping and murdering citizens. Arrest the citizens! The whole point is illegals shouldn’t be here at all to commit crime!!! — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) March 5, 2025

The Democrats have become completely unhinged, engaging in puerile political theater.

Here is, Rep. Melanie Stansbury screeching like a maniac during the same hearing:

Complete lunatic. This is not normal. https://t.co/z1cXkhYiZf — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 5, 2025

This outburst comes on the heels of her holding up a sign at President Trump’s Congressional address with “this is not normal” scrawled on it.

The rest of the Democrats acted like children, screeching, holding up pathetic paddles with slogans on them, walking out and wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the word “Resist.”

They are imploding and it is fucking glorious. https://t.co/GyEjtekgW0 — Trenton (@WayTrenton) March 5, 2025

