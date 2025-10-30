Watch: Vance Calls Out "Skeptics" Of Christianity; "Foundation Of This Country"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Vice President JD Vance put on an absolute clinic at a TPUSA event last night at the University of Mississippi, speaking to over 10,000 attendees, and taking questions for over an hour.

Vance went into great detail regarding his own faith and feelings regarding Christianity, urging that “The fruits of the Christian faith are the most moral, just and prosperous civilisation in history.”

He told those gathered, “There are a lot of Christian values out there that I think we’ve just sort of assumed and we’ve in fact taken for granted. Christian values are the idea that you should respect every single person as an individual, whatever color their skin, created in the image of God, that’s a Christian concept.”

He continued, “And in fact, it was a Christian empire, Great Britain, that abolished slavery to begin with. The idea that we should eliminate child sacrifice. What did the Christian settlers find when they came to the new world? They found a lot of civilisations that were murdering babies in weird religious rituals. It was Christianity that said we don’t kill children just because they’re somehow inconvenient to people.”

Addressing an audience member who expressed skepticism about the moral standing of Christianity, Vance stressed that “A lot of the things, human rights, the very idea that human beings have rights, are Christian concepts.”

“I make no apologies for believing that Christianity is a pathway to God,” Vance urged, adding “I make no apologies for thinking that Christian values are an important foundation of this country, but not going to force you to believe in anything because that’s not what God wants, and that’s not what I want either.”

Vance also went into his personal family life, explaining that he’s raising his children as Christians, and he hopes his agnostic wife, Usha, will come around to the Christian faith.

Vance stated that his 8-year-old son did his first Communion “about a year ago,” and his two oldest children go to a Christian school.

“Most Sundays, Usha comes with me to church,” the VP noted, adding “Do I hope eventually she is moved by the same thing I was moved by? Yes. I honestly do wish that. I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Vance also noted, “I would say that I grew up again in a generation where even if people had deep personal faith, they didn’t talk about their faith a whole lot. And I grew up in the country where you just didn’t hear political leaders talk about their faith. But the reason why I try to be the best husband, and father, the reason that I care so much about all of these issues we’re going to talk about is because I believe that I’ve been placed in this position for a brief period of time to do the most amount of good for God and the Country that I love.”

The VP also spoke of Charlie Kirk, whom he was close friends with, noting “We all get a limited opportunity to make a difference. And if you believe as we believe, you believe that God, you believe that Jesus Christ has has a plan, sometimes we don’t understand that plan. By the way, one way I don’t understand that plan is why my friend lost his life six weeks ago.”

“Sometimes I get pissed off about that,” he continued, adding “But what I remind myself is there is a deeper rhythm that Jesus Christ, the author of the fate of human history and we are charged to do everything that we can to effectuate that vision to make our country a more virtuous place, a more prosperous place where people can raise a family and not be persecuted for their faith but teach their children their faith.”

“That recognition that all of us have a duty and I have two very important duties as vice president of the United States to the American people and God. And that’s the most important influence my faith has on me,” he asserted.

Responding to a questioner who expressed worry that Republicans are “forcing” Christianity in public schools, Vance responded “Freedom of religion is actually a Christian concept.”

“When our Founders talked about freedom of religion, they didn’t mean you can’t say a Christian prayer in a public school. Or that you can’t talk about Jesus Christ in a public forum. They just meant that nobody could force you to profess the Christian faith,” he explained.

Other highlights of Vance’s appearance include calling out conservatives who are too afraid to take action now in fear of what Democrats might do in the future.

He also schooled a questioner who suggested the Trump administration’s policies “hurt immigrants,” responding “There are too many people who want to come in. My job as Vice President is not to look out for the interests of the whole world. It’s to look out for the people of the United States.”

The crowd erupted in cheers.

Here is Vance’s full appearance:

