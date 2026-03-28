Watch: Vance Says The Clock Is Ticking For Ilhan Omar

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Vice President JD Vance has put Rep. Ilhan Omar squarely in the crosshairs, confirming the White House is actively exploring legal remedies to hold her accountable for immigration fraud.

In a direct interview with Benny Johnson, Vance stated the Trump administration believes Omar broke the law to enter and remain in the United States - and they are not letting it slide.

“So we actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” Vance said. “And I talked to [White House deputy chief of staff] Stephen Miller about this actually recently. We’re trying to look at what the remedies are. That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud?”

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance Officially CONFIRMS that Rep. Ilhan Omar Committed Immigration Fraud:



“Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America”



The VP says the White House is going to “go after” Omar for these crimes.



“What… pic.twitter.com/01Kwd3kKMR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

Vance continued, “How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually do the thing? How do you build the case necessary to get some justice for the American people?”

Vance added that Omar “has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somali community.”

Benny Johnson later reflected on the interview, calling it “the first time on the record that we have absolute and total confirmation that Ilhan Omar did, in fact, commit immigration fraud.”

“That's the first time on the record that we have absolute and total confirmation that Ilhan Omar did, in fact, commit immigration fraud.”



Benny Johnson reflects on his interview with Vice President JD Vance, during which they discussed allegations of immigration fraud involving… pic.twitter.com/wBiNOYWJCD — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 28, 2026

This latest development builds on years of scrutiny over Omar’s personal and financial dealings. As we reported earlier this year, Omar’s husband’s winery was exposed as a fake shell company allegedly used for money laundering, with revenue exploding from $15,000 in 2024 to $5 million in 2025 despite zero wine production at the listed address.

The New York Times reported on a federal investigation into Omar’s finances in January. House Republicans and federal agencies launched a probe.

BREAKING NEWS" Ilhan Omar's emergency bid to halt the DOJ probe into her explosive wealth surge was brutally DENIED by federal judge — no hearing, no mercy, doors sealed shut in seconds — as the Somali-born congresswoman faces imminent subpoena storm, while Senator Marco Rubio… pic.twitter.com/t9FMDV3dLK — The Hunter (@the_hunter1100) February 27, 2026

Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes, says Ilhan Omar and her husband are running a money laundering operation



🚨 Ilhan Omar’s husbands investment firm was looked into, THERE IS NO RECORDS OF THEM MANAGING MONEY, “NO CLIENTS”



“His investment firm — It’s DC… pic.twitter.com/igkL6HZl0W — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 22, 2026

Even Democrat strategist James Carville previously ripped into Omar, calling her attacks on white men “stupid” and urging her to leave the Democratic Party.

Omar has long faced accusations of marrying her brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 to help him immigrate, after an earlier marriage to Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi. She later reconciled with Hirsi and divorced Elmi years later.

Conservatives, including President Trump, have repeatedly highlighted her ties to massive welfare fraud schemes in Minnesota’s Somali community, where dozens were charged in a $1 billion theft from taxpayer-funded programs.

You literally can’t make this up



Minnesota Rep Ilham Omar’s rapid net worth expansion was so corrupt the DOJ probe into her finances “BEGAN DURING THE BIDEN YEARS”



Where was the media outrage over the investigation?



“Ilhan Omar's finances are the subject of a probe which… pic.twitter.com/XN3dZlBz94 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 28, 2026

Vance is leading a new anti-fraud task force aimed at cracking down on such abuses, especially in Minnesota. President Trump has also mocked Omar over the Somali fraud scandals in recent remarks.

The message from the White House is clear: no one is above the law — not even a sitting member of Congress who has spent years deflecting scrutiny while her community allegedly drained billions in American taxpayer dollars.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.