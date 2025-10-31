Watch: Vance Says US Put 'Leverage' On Israel When Challenged By MAGA Hat-Wearing Student

A very interesting moment played out earlier this week when Vice President JD Vance spoke at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. Vance during the Wednesday visit was asked by a student wearing a MAGA hat why the US is so constantly devoted to Israel, handing it billions of dollars to support what the student described as "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

Vance seemed ready and willing to field the tough question, which is representative of a shift on Israel among especially young conservatives. Vance in responding revealed that United States had used its "leverage" to persuade Israel to accept a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"The most recent Gaza peace plan that all of us have been working on very hard for the past few weeks — the president of the United States could only get that peace deal done by actually being willing to apply leverage to the State of Israel," the vice president described.

"When people say that Israel is somehow manipulating or controlling the President of the United States, they're not controlling this President of the United States," he added.

Not only does this mark the first public indication from a top American official that Washington exerted (perhaps unprecedented) pressure on Netanyahu to reach a deal, but Vance strongly suggested that in his view Israel has manipulated and 'controlled' past presidents (given his curious wording of "they're not controlling this President of the United States").

Part of Vance's defense of Trump's policy included the explanation that "America First" foreign policy does not mean rejecting all alliances or cooperation with other nations, but that this can be approached pragmatically, and leverage can at times be exerted based on the relationship. He acknowledged in responding to the student that "sometimes Israel’s interests align with those of the United States, and sometimes they don't," and that Washington must then act accordingly.

Student to JD Vance at TPUSA event: Why do we have to give Israel billions of dollars to support, to quote Charlie Kirk, this "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza? pic.twitter.com/C9ud246G17 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 30, 2025

It's no secret that the Trump presidency has been backed by billionaire pro-Israel interests, including AIPAC (which is no doubt influential on both sides of the aisle), and Trump himself has openly joked about this. Earlier this month while in Israel he even awkwardly alluded to Miriam Adelson, one of his single biggest donors, who he suggested cares more about Israel than the United States.

There's also ample evidence going all the way back to 2016 that Trump's approach to the Israel-Palestinian conflict would be guided more by pragmatism and not simply Zionist ideology. Yet he's also boasted time and again he's done more for Israel than any other US president in history, which has included recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Syria's Golan Heights, as well as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem - as part of historic recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Fuentes on the young Right moving away from the historic Republican pro-Israel stance: "That’s the groyper squeeze. Now THIS is politics."

Nick Fuentes warns he will cost JD Vance the 2028 election if he sides with israel first over America Firsters



"Cross that red line, and we will be your worst enemy politically." pic.twitter.com/kkzF14fZqD — 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐮𝐬 (@ImperiumFirst) October 31, 2025

What the Vance explanation at the Turning Point event also signifies is perhaps a new frankness and openness about discussing America's so-called 'greatest ally in the Middle East'. Republicans have long campaigned on demonstrating their devotion to Israel, but times could be changing if Vance is boasting that the Trump administration is keeping Bibi in line on the ceasefire, also as the American Right is slowly shifting, especially among the youth. The Trump era perhaps represents a new willingness to aggressively criticize Israel, a historic taboo and rarity in conservative circles.