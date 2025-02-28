print-icon
Watch: The View's Joy Behar Lies, Admits To Lying, Gets Annoyed She Got Caught Lying...

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joy Behar, one of the wicked witches on The View was forced to issue an apology and admit she completely made up an accusation against Elon Musk, but then got pissed off that she was told she can’t just make stuff up.

Behar wildly claimed that Musk supported apartheid when he lived in South Africa as a child, and that he still currently has that “mentality.”

“[Musk] kisses [President Donald Trump’s] butt and strokes his tiny ego, a big ego, whatever it is. And he can take a nap while the guy [who] was not born in this country, who was born under apartheid in South Africa, so he has that mentality going on. He was pro-apartheid as I understand it,” Behar said.

Moments later she walked back the comments, noting that she had just simply assumed that Musk supported apartheid and didn’t have any evidence to back up the claim.

“I don’t really know for sure if he was,” Behar sneered, adding “He grew up at that time when apartheid was in full blown before the great Nelson Mandala fixed that. [Musk] was around at that time, but maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t. He might have been a young guy, too. So, don’t be suing me, okay, Elon?”

Behar then expressed annoyance that someone had got in her ear telling her she can’t just spout baseless accusations.

“They’re allowed to say any lie they want but we have to be really strict, that’s why this show’s important,” she bizarrely ranted.

Watch:

After ‘conservative’ co-host Alyssa Farah informed Behar that Musk is actually a naturalized citizen, she scoffed, “Oh really? Did he come over the border legally…He flew in!”

“I think this just perfectly wonderful for Trump,” she further blathered, adding “He can take a nap and let this foreigner, foreign agent, enemy of the United States, do his job.”

It’s about time someone did sue these clowns, given that they do this every day.

