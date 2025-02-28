Watch: The View's Joy Behar Lies, Admits To Lying, Gets Annoyed She Got Caught Lying...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joy Behar, one of the wicked witches on The View was forced to issue an apology and admit she completely made up an accusation against Elon Musk, but then got pissed off that she was told she can’t just make stuff up.

Behar wildly claimed that Musk supported apartheid when he lived in South Africa as a child, and that he still currently has that “mentality.”

“[Musk] kisses [President Donald Trump’s] butt and strokes his tiny ego, a big ego, whatever it is. And he can take a nap while the guy [who] was not born in this country, who was born under apartheid in South Africa, so he has that mentality going on. He was pro-apartheid as I understand it,” Behar said.

Moments later she walked back the comments, noting that she had just simply assumed that Musk supported apartheid and didn’t have any evidence to back up the claim.

“I don’t really know for sure if he was,” Behar sneered, adding “He grew up at that time when apartheid was in full blown before the great Nelson Mandala fixed that. [Musk] was around at that time, but maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t. He might have been a young guy, too. So, don’t be suing me, okay, Elon?”

Behar then expressed annoyance that someone had got in her ear telling her she can’t just spout baseless accusations.

“They’re allowed to say any lie they want but we have to be really strict, that’s why this show’s important,” she bizarrely ranted.

Watch:

🚨 SHOT and CHASER.



Joy Behar falsely claimed on the View today that Elon Musk supported apartheid in South Africa.



Later in the show, she attempted to walk back her comments admitting that she didn't know if they were true and said "don't be suing me, okay, Elon?" pic.twitter.com/f9pajFjlc4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2025

After ‘conservative’ co-host Alyssa Farah informed Behar that Musk is actually a naturalized citizen, she scoffed, “Oh really? Did he come over the border legally…He flew in!”

“I think this just perfectly wonderful for Trump,” she further blathered, adding “He can take a nap and let this foreigner, foreign agent, enemy of the United States, do his job.”

Hateful, @JoyVBehar flaunts anti-immigrant bigotry against @ElonMusk.

She decries him because "the guy was not born in this country."

She falsely claims that, as a child, Musk was "pro-apartheid."

She calls him a "this foreigner, foreign agent," and "enemy of the United States.… pic.twitter.com/fd83ZY5u6p — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 27, 2025

It’s about time someone did sue these clowns, given that they do this every day.

Elon's dad was a member of an anti-apartheid political party ffs.

They do this all the time – pull stuff out of their ass, but say it with absolute confidence. Like Whoopi claiming Dr. Jill was "a hell of a doctor", and should be Surgeon General. And their audience laps it up. — Dandy Jim (@DandyJim_) February 28, 2025

Defamation of character should cost her big $ — Steve Sanders (@SteveSa517) February 27, 2025

"That's why this show is important" 🤡



Sometimes I wonder when they go home after these shows, they cry and ask for forgiveness after all they spew out. They truly can't believe this stuff. Then again… — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) February 27, 2025

Sue her, the only reason she walked it back is show producer probably did a quick search and found out it’s a lie.

An FCC license is not a license to publicly broadcast lies. — Valerie (@Vabulous1959) February 27, 2025

* * *

