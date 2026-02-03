Watch: Viral Video Exposes Democrats' Staggering Hypocrisy On Immigration Enforcement

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A viral video compilation circulating on X has laid bare the dramatic reversal in Democratic positions on immigration, showcasing top party figures advocating for robust border security measures that they now vehemently oppose.

This shift comes amid growing public demand for deportations, exposing a calculated pivot away from policies that once aligned with American interests.

The video, posted by @WesternLensman on X, features archived clips of prominent Democrats articulating views on immigration that echo today’s America First agenda. It underscores how border security was once a bipartisan consensus before the party’s radical elements took over.

NEW VIDEO: For decades, border security and immigration enforcement weren’t controversial or radical ideas.



The only thing that changed?



Democrats. pic.twitter.com/h1MHLdRIn3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2026

In one clip, former President Barack Obama states, “Americans are right to demand better border security and better enforcement of the immigration laws.”

Obama continues in another segment: “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked.”

He adds, “We’ve had five million undocumented workers come over the borders. It has become an extraordinary problem.”

Former President Bill Clinton echoes this sentiment: “All Americans not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country.”

Clinton asserts, “And we must do more to stop it.”

Joe Biden, in an older clip, is asked, “Yes or no, would you allow sanctuary cities to ignore the federal law?”

He responds, “No. Any city should listen to the Department of Homeland Security.”

Hillary Clinton criticizes sanctuary policies: “The city made a mistake not to deport someone that the federal government strongly felt should be deported.”

Clinton also says, “Just because your child gets across the border, that doesn’t mean the child gets to stay.”

She further declares, “We do not think the comprehensive health care benefits should be extended to those who are undocumented workers and illegal aliens.”

Clinton emphasizes, “We do not want to do anything to encourage more illegal immigration.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer explains, “People say, well why can’t you stop illegal immigrants from coming here? And the number one answer we give is when they come here they can get jobs, get benefits against the law because of fraud.”

Schumer states plainly, “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple,” further warning “Open borders, you’re doing away with a concept of nation state.”

Senator Bernie Sanders affirms, “Our nation like all nations has the right and obligation to control its borders.”

Finally, Obama reinforces accountability: “No matter how decent they are, no matter their reasons, 11 million who broke these laws should be held accountable.”

This compilation arrives as Democrats ramp up efforts to undermine ICE and DHS operations. Recent reports highlight Senate Democrats threatening to block government funding over demands for reforms to immigration enforcement following incidents in Minneapolis, including fatal shootings by federal agents. They seek measures like requiring warrants for arrests and ending roving patrols, moves that would hamstring border security.

Such positions mark a stark departure from their earlier stances, prioritizing open borders and globalist priorities over national sovereignty.

This hypocrisy is all the more glaring given the overwhelming public support for mass deportations. As we previously reported, multiple polls confirm that 55% to 64% of Americans favor deporting all illegal immigrants, with sentiments hardening against unchecked influxes.

The video serves as a potent reminder that secure borders were once uncontroversial—until Democrats decided otherwise to chase votes and advance agendas that erode American communities.

With President Trump poised to ramp up enforcement, these past admissions from Democratic leaders only strengthen the case for restoring law and order at the border, putting America first once more.

