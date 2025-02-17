Watch: Whinging Karen Tries To Interfere With ICE Arresting Illegal Aliens

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Footage out of North Carolina shows ICE agents being interrupted by an interfering Karen while they were conducting a raid and detaining three illegal aliens for deportation.

She got all up in their faces with a camera phone and demanded they show her their warrant.

Of course they completely ignored her because it had absolutely nothing to do with her.

Three men from India arrested by law enforcement for deportation, in Durham, North Carolina, on Thursday around 7:30 a.m.



This apparent ICE raid was met by a woman named Alisa Cullison who demanded to see a signed warrant from a judge.



The agents appropriately ignored her. pic.twitter.com/v2aewTKHof — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

She wants to speak to the ICE manager right away.

Just another stupid woman that doesn't care that they are here illegally and that's why they are getting deported, but wants to see a signed warrant from a judge to deport them.



What did we do to live in such a backward ass country? — SheepDog Society LLC (@SDSLLC_USA) February 15, 2025

Later she got all over local news with another neighbourhood Karen complaining about the agents trying to do their job.

Exactly what you would expect her to look like. pic.twitter.com/9rnPCokPZ7 — DVinny84🇺🇸 (@DVinny84) February 15, 2025

The incredible CBS affiliate News report painted up the illegals as the victims and noted that the Karens had called a pro-illegals group called “Siembra NC,” which is known for trying to warn illegal aliens how to avoid raids and deportation.

CBS reported on this deportation and tried to make the illegals seem like the victims, even though they were the ones who broke the law.



A pro-illegals group called “Siembra NC” said they got involved to dispel rumors.



What they’re really doing is trying to warn other illegals. pic.twitter.com/3qRA41ZudG — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

The group @SiembraNC is basically an organization trying to thwart the efforts of ICE.



Siembra NC should be investigated by @ICEgov.



Are illegals working there? pic.twitter.com/Owj44AsWXY — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

I wrote a detailed report about this organization https://t.co/PKdXnXXEak — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 16, 2025

When you love foreign criminals more than your own neighbors... is that a disordered love, no love at all, or a blatant hatred of America?



Clueless Karens who make themselves enemies of the people are playing a dangerous game. https://t.co/9umFaFdMLL — CHARITY 🇺🇸 (@heycharity) February 16, 2025

It is illegal to interfere with the duties and operations of ICE officers. Expect to see this reflected with arrests if this continues.

Can’t wait for the first retard arrested for interfering with them. https://t.co/8YMNu1RjUi — T (@Trav_inMissouri) February 16, 2025

