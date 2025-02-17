print-icon
Watch: Whinging Karen Tries To Interfere With ICE Arresting Illegal Aliens

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Footage out of North Carolina shows ICE agents being interrupted by an interfering Karen while they were conducting a raid and detaining three illegal aliens for deportation.

She got all up in their faces with a camera phone and demanded they show her their warrant. 

Of course they completely ignored her because it had absolutely nothing to do with her.

She wants to speak to the ICE manager right away.

Later she got all over local news with another neighbourhood Karen complaining about the agents trying to do their job.

The incredible CBS affiliate News report painted up the illegals as the victims and noted that the Karens had called a pro-illegals group called “Siembra NC,” which is known for trying to warn illegal aliens how to avoid raids and deportation.

It is illegal to interfere with the duties and operations of ICE officers. Expect to see this reflected with arrests if this continues. 

*  *  *

