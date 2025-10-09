We Are The Cure For TDS

Authored by Anthony Constantino via RealClearPolitics.com,

America has a sickness, and it’s not just a horrendously unhealthy food supply. It’s deeper, darker, and more sinister. It goes by three letters: TDS – Trump Derangement Syndrome.

What is TDS?

It is a condition that turns ordinary people into hateful monsters whenever President Trump is mentioned. It drives politicians, journalists, professors, and late-night comedians to hate rather than admit that President Trump is good for America. It divides families, ruins friendships, and convinces people that their fellow Americans are enemies rather than good-natured citizens.

I’ve known about TDS since before it had a name. Back in 2016, I was one of the first people “canceled” for supporting President Trump. I donated $500 and sent a few tweets in support. Within hours, Democrat activists attacked me, my company, and my employees. Tens of thousands of hateful emails flooded in. A small army threatened to destroy my business, and I was viciously defamed. All over $500. That’s TDS.

Since then, I’ve been an astute observer of the phenomenon. I watched hate mobs rage on what was once called Twitter for years at anyone who supported President Trump. The news, even on public airwaves, became anti-Trump hate fests where they spread hoax after hoax that divided our country. Meanwhile Trump supporters were banned, en masse, from social media, and President Trump was banned too. That’s TDS.

Fast forward to the 2024 election, when I put a 100-foot-wide Vote For Trump sign on top of my tallest building in Amsterdam, New York. My lawyers warned me against doing it. “Democrats are vicious,” they told me. They were right. I woke up to a restraining order threatening me with jail. I fought back, won in court, and the sign still stands. But the hate mobs didn’t stop. The mere sight of three words triggered people into madness. Members of my own community demanded I leave and move my business. That’s TDS.

So, the question is: How do we cure TDS?

The first step is understanding where TDS came from. It’s quite simple: 19 million Americans have government jobs, including 520,000 people who hold elected office. Many profit from politics. Existing organizations always hate when a new boss, who’s planning a turnaround, takes over. None of these people had to collude or conspire to hate Trump. It was in their self-interest to hate him. Government employees, including elected politicians, also have incestuous relationships with the media where their friends, cousins, and spouses work. They all believed Donald Trump was a threat. Previous presidents passed the baton of corruption. Donald Trump, a successful outsider, was going to be different, and they knew it. In unison, they rebelled.

In 2016, establishment Democrats and Republicans both hated Donald Trump. They were profiting from politics while failing to serve the people. Donald Trump, already a brilliant billionaire, was going to expose them. They feared that if he was elected, he’d awaken millions to what was going on in our government. They spread hoax after hoax and blatant lies, with much of it backed by billions, if not trillions, in marketing spend to poison the minds of our citizens – all to prevent a self-made, well-intentioned man, who couldn’t be bought, from becoming president.

As more of us come to understand that this self-interested rebellion lays the foundation for TDS, it will become easier to cure it.

The second step is to be honest with TDS sufferers. For too long, many of us stayed quiet. We did not want to be berated by those whose minds were poisoned by propaganda. We need to stop pretending it is okay to let our fellow citizens suffer from TDS. It’s not. We can disagree over taxes and health care, but we cannot let people believe Trump is Hitler, his supporters are Nazis, or any of the other nonsensical propaganda.

Recently, I’ve seen Democrats suggest Trump supporters deserve to die for supporting the Second Amendment. That’s not a debate. That’s derangement. Barack Obama, only days after the brutal murder of Charlie Kirk, said President Trump committed violence by advising pregnant women not to take Tylenol. To claim President Trump’s advice is akin to violence is the exact rhetoric that infects people with TDS and contributed to Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Third, we must stop the hoaxes. TDS thrives on lies repeated so often that people mistake them for truth. Remember the “Fine People” hoax? President Trump condemned neo-Nazis, yet Democrats and their media allies edited his speech to make it sound like he praised them. Joe Biden launched his campaign on that lie, and the entire Democratic Party went along with it. Or consider the lie that Elon Musk made a Nazi salute. In reality, he grabbed his heart while saying, “my heart goes out to you.” This hoax spread so virally that a Pulitzer prizing-winning newspaper editor, Mark Mahoney, screamed on the phone to me “It is real!” before angrily hanging up. These hoaxes cause TDS. It’s easy to stop the hoaxes, but we need good-natured Democrat voters to demand that Democratic leaders stop spreading reckless lies. Supporters must threaten to abandon the Democratic Party if they do not.

Fourth, we need courage. I’ll be honest: I was once scared to speak up. That changed when President Trump was nearly assassinated. I thought if President Trump could risk his life for America, then I could risk losing some business. Some remain scared to publicly support Trump, but many are finding their voice.

I put up the Vote For Trump sign and endorsed him to my 5 million customers to encourage others to speak up. Thus far it’s been working. Anecdotally, I’ve seen far more people admitting they support President Trump, demonstrating a hardcore refusal to tolerate the TDS-causing Democratic propaganda any longer. Recently, 77-year-old Vietnam veteran Leonard Amicola bravely fought a cabal of corrupt Democrats who tried to use government power to force him to take down his “Trump is My President” banner. He beat them in court, and I gladly paid the legal bill.

Fifth, we must replace derangement with results. Envy is what drives the TDS propaganda. Establishment politicians hate successful outsiders because they aren’t them and never will be. President Trump’s real-world skill set is allowing him to accomplish great things for our country. In his first days back in office, he saved hostages, canceled DEI, ended wars, closed the border, negotiated fair trade deals, cut costs, deported criminals, and protected kids from gender mutilation. However, President Trump is just as human as the rest of us. We need to support him, keeping him motivated and inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

Finally, we must bring new blood into politics. TDS thrives because the political class protects its turf instead of solving problems. The cure is to bring in successful outsiders who are willing to fight, innovate, and do what they believe is best for our country. President Trump inspired me to get involved, and I want to encourage others to do the same. The more smart people who enter politics, the weaker TDS becomes. TDS feeds on the idea that politics belongs to the political class, but it doesn’t. It belongs to all of us.

Curing TDS won’t happen overnight, but it can be done if enough of us take the steps I laid out above. That’s the prescription. That’s how we cure TDS and unite America again.

I don’t just believe this — I’ve lived it. I fought off the mob when they tried to cancel me in 2016. I fought Democrats in court when they tried to jail me over my sign. I fought through death threats, smear campaigns, and online hate mobs. But I’m still here. I’ll keep fighting because someone needs to do it, and, for whatever reason, I find it fun.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is curable. However, the cure won’t come from the establishment, the media, or the politicians. The cure will only come from us – everyday Americans who tell our friends, family members, and neighbors – especially those who don’t want to hear it – the truth.

