"We Are In A Homelessness Crisis": California Democrat Wants To Let Broke Students Sleep In Their Cars

As California spends over half its budget providing 15 million residents with Medi-cal coverage - a substantial portion of whom are 'undocumented,' one state Democrat has proposed new legislation that would allow college students to sleep in their vehicles as the Golden State grapples with a worsening homeless crisis.

Brad Butterfield pauses after checking the top of his RV for leaks in Arcata on Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Alexandra Hootnick for CalMatters

Left-wing Assemblymember Corey Jackson introduced a bill mandating that California State University chancellors and community college district governing boards collaborate with basic needs coordinators and campus security to establish an overnight parking program by late 2026, Fox News reports.

"This bill confronts a harsh reality to many of our students who are sleeping in their vehicles or other displaced settings as they are unable to find affordable housing, and that's jeopardizing their education," the California Democrat said. "What I am proposing is practical, immediate relief, overnight parking programs that turn campus lots into safe, temporary havens while the state works on lasting solutions."

"We are in a housing crisis. We are in a homelessness crisis, and it's not an either or approach. It's a both and all of the above approach," he added.

The Community College League of California released a survey revealing that three in five California community college students face housing insecurity, with one in four experiencing homelessness.

While America is the home of the free (or at least it used to be) and sleeping in one’s car should be one’s prerogative, the bill raises questions about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) handling of his state’s housing affordability.

Fox News reports:

Newsom's office, citing 2024 records , stressed that homelessness is increasing nationwide by more than 18%, while California's national trend is closer to 3%, lower than 40 other states. Newsom also touted the state's more than 71,000 year-round shelter beds, which a spokesperson said is double the amount created during the 5-year period prior to the Newsom administration.

Unsurprisingly, California Republicans are not fans of the proposal and say California Democrats should focus on solving the root of the issue.

"After wrecking affordability in California, Democrats have nothing left but bad ideas," California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said in a statement to Fox News. "They’re now proposing to let students sleep in cars because they can’t fix the housing crisis they created. This isn’t innovation. It’s desperation from a party that spent decades raising costs, blocking new housing and wasting billions on programs that failed. Letting students live in parking lots isn’t a solution. It’s proof their policies have completely collapsed."

A California lawmaker proposed a bill that would allow California college and university students to sleep in their cars. (Fox News Digital)

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt had this to say about the plan: "The problem in California is there are not enough homes and apartments. It's a supply problem created over 50 years of no-growth, left-wing policies that are anti-housing. The solution is not to create homeless encampments, and each one of these will become that. People are going to enroll in the community college for 18 bucks a credit, and then they're going to put their car in the community college parking lot."

Newsom's office, when reached for comment, refused to weigh in on the bill: "California is bucking not only national increases but reversing long-term trends in the state from decades of inaction prior to this administration. California’s progress in addressing homelessness is outperforming the nation.”

