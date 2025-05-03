We Don't Need An Executive Order To Bar Illegals From Social Security - We Need A Government That Obeys The Law

Authored by Maureen Steele via American Greatness,

In what universe does it make sense that the President of the United States has to sign an executive order to stop illegal aliens from receiving Social Security benefits? That’s not just an absurd headline—it’s a tragic indictment of how far this nation has strayed from the rule of law, common sense, and constitutional integrity.

Let’s get one thing straight: illegal immigrants are already barred from receiving Social Security benefits. Full stop. It’s enshrined in federal law, constitutional precedent, and the very fabric of what it means to be a sovereign nation. Yet here we are, once again watching a president step in with a pen to “reaffirm” what is already carved into stone.

Under Section 1611 of the Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. § 1382c), individuals who are not lawfully present in the United States are categorically ineligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA) explicitly excludes most non-citizens from federal means-tested public benefits. And let’s not forget 8 U.S.C. § 1611, which states unequivocally, “Notwithstanding any other provision of law…an alien who is not a qualified alien…is not eligible for any Federal public benefit.”

Translation: They’re already prohibited.

So why does Trump need to sign an executive order?

Because we are no longer a nation governed by laws—we are a nation governed by selective enforcement, political cowardice, and bureaucratic betrayal.

While illegals exploit the system through loopholes crafted by activist judges and globalist legislators, hardworking Americans who’ve paid into Social Security their entire lives are being told the well is running dry. They’re mocked with headlines about “entitlement reform” and threatened with benefit cuts, while watching their tax dollars fund services for people who have no legal right to be here.

Let me say this plainly: illegal aliens should not be here. That’s the real issue—not whether they’re tapping into Social Security.

The fact that we have to publicly debate whether to let foreign nationals steal from a system built by and for American workers is the very definition of national rot.

And let’s talk about Social Security itself.

The system is broken—not because of American retirees, but because of government theft, mismanagement, and legislative sleight of hand.

Congress has raided the trust fund, spent it on everything from foreign wars to gender studies in Pakistan, and now pretends it’s our fault there’s a shortfall. The average American would be better off putting that 6.2% payroll tax into a private investment fund and watching it grow rather than letting corrupt bureaucrats bleed it out into the black hole of government waste.

You know what would truly protect Social Security? Not just an executive order. Mass deportations. A sealed border. A total shutdown of the welfare pipeline that flows to non-citizens, non-contributors, and non-patriots.

That would protect American seniors. That would honor the American worker.

And to those who think we need “more laws” to fix this—stop it. We don’t need more laws. We need courage. We need leaders who enforce the laws already on the books. Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution guarantees every state in this union a republican form of government and protection against invasion. What do you call millions of illegal crossings per year if not an invasion?

This is not about compassion.

It’s about justice, sovereignty, and survival.

A nation that can’t tell the difference between a citizen and a foreign intruder isn’t a nation—it’s a playground for parasites.

President Trump’s order may make a splash. It may draw cheers. But let’s not lose sight of the bigger truth: the law is already clear. The Constitution already speaks. The betrayal is not in what’s being signed but in what’s being ignored.

We don’t need more executive orders. We need a government that does its damn job.