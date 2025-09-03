print-icon
"We Know The Names": After Another [REDACTED] Epstein Release, Victims Vow To Produce Their Own List

by Tyler Durden
On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee released a massive dump of 'Epstein files' - only for most of them to be highly redacted, providing little to no additional insight into who Jeffrey Epstein's high-profile clients were

Massie 'Demands Accountability'

On Wendesday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) held a press conference outside the Capitol along with some of Epstein's accusers, where he called on at least two more Republican Reps to sign onto a bipartisan discharge petition that will allow him to bypass leadership and force a vote on the release of the Epstein files. 

"We demand real accountability," Massie said. "I encourage my colleagues … there’s over 200 Republicans who have not signed this discharge petition. We only need two of them to sign it."

So far, just four Republicans have signed on to the petition; Massie, and Reps. Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Bobert. 

The White House, meanwhile, says that any Republicans helping Massie would be engaging int a 'hostile act'

Victims Vow To Release Own List

During the press conference, model Lisa Phillips - who was introduced to Epstein in the early 2000s, said that she and other survivors of the Epstein-Maxwell sex-trafficking network are going to release their own list of abusers

Lisa Phillips says survivors of Epstein’s abuse have been discussing creating their own list of influential associates.

"We know the names," said Phillips. "Many of us were abused by them."

"Now, together, as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know who were regularly in the Epstein world. And it will be done by survivors and for survivors — no one else is involved." 

Phillips was joined by nearly a dozen other victims or family members of victims who were involved in Jeffrey Epstein's network to urge Congress to pass the discharge petition. 

Watch the entire press conference below:

 

