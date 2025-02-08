"We Need To Go Gangster Here": NY Mag Editor And Scott Galloway Demand Doxxing And Prison For "Little Pricks" From DOGE

The leftist freakout over government accountability has escalated to open calls for the doxxing and imprisonment of the "arrogant little pricks" working for Elon Musk's DOGE, who over the past two weeks have descended upon the US Treasury, USAID, and most recently the US Department of Education in order to uncover waste, fraud and abuse. And boy have they found that in spades.

In a Friday episode of NY Magazine Editor-at-Large Kara Swisher's "Pivot" podcast with guest Scott Galloway, the two leftists outlined their ideal response to the Trump administration's recent moves.

Galloway called DOGE's actions "illegal" and a "coup," and called for Democratic governors to throw Musk's team in prison.

"I want to know who their names are, and I want to see Democratic governors saying 'I'm gonna do everything I can in my power to use the full faith, to the letter of the law, to put you folks in prison," said Galloway, adding "I think what you're doping is trespassing. I think this is a coup. And be clear - just because the new insurrectionist who was elected... I don't believe this is legal. And I'm gonna hold the people accountable who are trespassing and part of a coup, accountable."

🚩 Kara Swisher & Scott Galloway Are in Full Panic Mode Now Calling for the Arrest of the @DOGE Engineers



“I want to see Democratic governors … use the full faith and the letter of the law to put you folks in prison … This is a coup … We need to go gangster here.” pic.twitter.com/RT5qiBRbFR — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 8, 2025

"To just sit back and say this is horrible and this is unlawful - we need to go gangster here and say 'look, we are not negotiating around this stuff. This is illegal. This is a coup. This is the unlawful seizure of power. We are not gonna engage in these bullshit ridiculous arguments over Gaza and Greenland. We are going to hold the people accountable. Here are their names, here are their faces, and we have contacted the local authorities where these kids live - these young adults, and we are going to hold them accountable."

Swisher suggested that they don't have that ability, telling Galloway that she's told concerned leftists; "You actually don't have the means to do so, because these poor people are in these agencies, and when these idiots come in. These children. These arrogant little pricks come in and say 'we're going to call the federal marshals or the president has ordered you to step aside,' they kind of have to. You have to be resistant and be walked out by security. And then security doesn't know which one to listen to, right?

Galloway then called on Congress to stage what the left has defined as an insurrection at a federal building, saying: "I'd like to see all, 48 or 49 US Senators and any Republicans who want to join. I'd like to see a couple hundred members of Congress go to the building where this is, and demand to go in, and physically stop this and let them arrest you."

Swisher elaborated on how she thinks the media is downplaying what's going on, insisting "It's a coup!" before suggesting that DOGE employees are "so typical ... of the juvenilization of men."

Amazing.