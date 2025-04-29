We Need To Reclaim Our Country's Soul From The Radical Left

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJMedia.com,

In a stunning display of misplaced priorities, Democratic lawmakers recently traveled to El Salvador—not to address the border crisis devastating American communities, but to advocate for MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

This disturbing development perfectly encapsulates how far the Democratic Party has strayed from protecting American interests.

The same Democrats who rushed to El Salvador to defend a gang member remained conspicuously silent when Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was brutally murdered by an illegal alien on her college campus.

They offered no words of comfort when 18-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was found dead in a San Diego canyon, raped and murdered by two illegal immigrants. And where were their impassioned speeches about "due process" when Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was murdered on a hiking trail by an illegal alien with a violent criminal history?

Border Czar Tom Homan and former Trump advisor Stephen Miller have both exposed the dangerous hypocrisy of these actions.

While Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) claims he's merely defending "due process," the facts tell a different story.

Garcia's own wife has accused him of domestic abuse, and he's been accused of MS-13 gang affiliation.

And then there are his connections to human trafficking.

"The Democrat Party has become the party of terrorists and illegal aliens," Miller declared during a recent Fox News appearance. "Who does it fight for? Who does it move heaven and earth to protect? Illegal alien gang members and foreign terrorists."

The statistics are damning: Under the Biden administration, America witnessed a 600% increase in sex trafficking, while over 10.5 million people entered illegally. A quarter-million Americans have died from fentanyl flooding across our open borders. The brutal Tren de Aragua gang now plots assassinations on U.S. soil.

"Where were you when thousands of American parents buried their children?" Homan demanded of the Democrats during a recent appearance on Sean Hannity’s show. "They got separated from their children forever 'cause they were killed by illegal aliens. That's preventable crime."

The graves of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin stand as stark testimonies to this preventable tragedy.

Even more shocking, Van Hollen spent taxpayer money to meet with Garcia while ignoring murders committed by illegal aliens in his own state—released despite ICE detainers.

During Biden's presidency, Van Hollen never once visited the border to witness the catastrophe firsthand or spoke with the family of Rachel Morin, one of his actual constituents.

The American people face a critical choice.

We can either stand with those working to secure our borders and protect our communities or watch as radical Democrats continue dismantling our national security to protect criminals and terrorists.

We will continue to expose the radical left for their indifference to the safety and security of this country and its citizens.