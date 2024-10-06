"We Spread Misinformation": CBS Photojournalist Lights Himself On Fire Near White House 

A CBS News photojournalist from Phoenix, Arizona, lost his marbles in Washington, DC Saturday evening near the White House at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, setting himself on fire while screaming, "I am a journalist. We spread the misinformation."

Sam Mena Jr, a photojournalist for ​AZFamily KTVK 3TV and KPHO CBS 5 News, set his left arm on fire while attempting self-immolation during a pro-Palestinian rally near the White House. He shouted, "Free Palestine!", and "I'm a journalist and I'm ashamed! We spread the misinformation!"

🇺🇸 CBS JOURNALIST LIGHTS HIMSELF ON FIRE IN DC PROTEST AGAINST GAZA COVERAGE



Samuel Mena Jr., reportedly a CBS photojournalist, set himself on fire during a pro-Palestinian rally near the White House, protesting biased US media coverage of Israel’s war in Gaza.



Mena's X account flies two flags.

Just before the incident, the MSM photojournalist posted a lengthy blog post to his website, telling anyone who read the post exactly what he was going to do:

"To the 10 thousand children in Gaza that have lost a limb in this conflict, I give my left arm to you. I pray my voice was able to raise up yours, and that your smiles never disappear."

What's very concerning is that the MSM photojournalist, who possibly had a few screws loose, was just feet from former President Trump during a press conference in Arizona late last month.

Mena's website overall shows he has become disenchanted by news coverage of MSM's Israel-Gaza war.