"We Use Thicker Steel": Security Firm Fortifies HVAC Units Against Thieves

Copper wiring, light poles, catalytic converters, copper gutters, and even Tesla charging cables have long been targets for thieves.

But in crime-ridden metro areas governed by progressive or reformist socialist city halls that have adopted softer enforcement policies, where lefty prosecutors are perceived as unwilling to pursue property crimes, criminals have become increasingly emboldened.

They have moved beyond stealing industrial metals to taking entire outdoor HVAC units, prompting some homeowners and businesses to install heavy steel security cages around their condensers.

An Atlanta-based company called Ornamental Security published a viral Instagram video titled "Securing Your HVAC System," highlighting what appears to be a growing trend among homeowners: installing metal cages over outdoor condensers to prevent theft.

Ornamental Security's Instagram video was later reposted on X by Everything Georgia, where it went even more viral, drawing 2.6 million views in just one day.

HVAC thefts are geographically widespread, occurring in cities governed by both Democrats (Chicago, Louisville, District Heights/Prince George's County, Maryland) and Republicans (Jacksonville, FL; Midland, TX), as well as in Canada.

Recent reports:

In Maryland, WBFF 45 reported earlier this year:

Based:

We pay taxes to stop crime....Democrats use our tax dollars to support crime.



That is the problem. — Raging Greek (@RagingGreek2) August 2, 2026

Just wait until tech companies start installing mini data centers in residential backyards. Thieves will move up the value chain, from stealing HVAC units to targeting Nvidia chips.