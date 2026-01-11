"We Won't Stop Until Heads Drop Like In 1793": Tens Of Thousands Take To Streets Of Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

Authored by Joseph Lord and Nathan Worcester via The Epoch Times,

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Minneapolis on Jan. 10 to protest the shooting of Renée Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, according to a Minneapolis Police Department estimate provided to The Epoch Times.

ANTI‑ICE PROTESTERS SWARM MINNEAPOLIS STREETS AFTER ICE KILLS RENEE GOOD https://t.co/98CgZ32PST pic.twitter.com/uobWhriy23 — RT (@RT_com) January 10, 2026

A protest organizer guessed that as many as 40,000 people attended the demonstration, thronging a large park and public thoroughfares. The Epoch Times could not confirm that estimate.

Demonstrators gathered to condemn ICE operations in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of Good in the city on Jan. 7.

Protesters began to arrive for various rallies and marches across the city around 2 p.m. ET Saturday.

The nerve center was snow-covered Powderhorn Park, not far from George Perry Floyd Square—the site of the May 2020 incident that provoked national demonstrations and riots.

Police helicopters could be seen flying overhead as protesters arrived.

On the ground, however, the police presence was sparse. Instead, participants in, or organizers of, the demonstration could be seen directing traffic through the streets. Some verbal fights with frustrated motorists ensued.

At a makeshift memorial for Good near the site of the Portland Avenue shooting, a sign was set up calling for “national strikes to boot out the admin.” Some mourners lit candles. Others, who were dressed in Aztec-like headdresses, appeared to perform a ritual involving dancing, drums, and the burning of material in a handheld vessel.

Protestors numbering in the thousands demonstrate against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis, on Jan. 10, 2026. John Fredricks/The Epoch Times

The demonstrations on Jan. 10 came after smaller, more chaotic protests on the snowy evening of Jan. 9, when demonstrators in downtown Minneapolis targeted multiple hotels they believed to be hosting immigration agents.

Law enforcement ultimately detained 30 demonstrators over the course of the night and early morning. They were cited and released.

On Jan. 10, the temperature was colder, at around 20 degrees Fahrenheit, but no additional snow fell as the afternoon wore on.

Other signs of tension between immigration law enforcement and locals were evident on the ground.

Protestors gather to demonstrate against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis on Jan. 8, 2026. John Fredricks/The Epoch Times

One gas station near the protests displayed a sign warning ICE agents not to enter without a judicial warrant.

Anti-ICE graffiti was visible in and around the demonstrations, including at Floyd Square.

Protesters marching down Chicago Avenue bumped into another group marching near 34th Street.

Along Chicago Avenue, two parents who were participating in the demonstration could be heard telling their young boy, “This is a protest.”

A chant by protesters compared the Minneapolis Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and ICE: “MPD, KKK, ICE—they’re all the same.”

Protestors against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations walk down a street in Minneapolis, on Jan. 9, 2026. John Fredricks/The Epoch Times

One protester held a sign that read, “We Won’t Stop Until Heads Drop Like in 1793,” referencing the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution.

Near the interstate, an activist who had positioned himself far from the action could be seen holding a sign reading, “Love the Alien As Yourself.”

By 10:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 10, the streets of Minneapolis were quieter.

A smaller group continued protesting at the sidewalk memorial to Good. Local police directed traffic on Portland Avenue.

People gather at a makeshift memorial for Renée Good, who was fatally shot at the location during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, in Minneapolis, on Jan. 10, 2026. John Fredricks/The Epoch Times

What Happened

Good, an American citizen, was shot and killed during an encounter with ICE agents on Jan. 7.

The incident has met with clashing interpretations, with some defending Ross’s actions as self defense and others alleging he used excessive force.

Video shows that in the moments before the shooting, four ICE agents stopped their truck in the middle of the street, exited, and approached Good’s vehicle. The footage also shows Good’s female partner, Becca Good, heckling immigration law enforcement.

As one agent attempted to reach into Good’s car and open her door from the inside, Good turned the wheel to the right, away from Ross, and accelerated her car, allegedly striking the agent, who fired his weapon, according to video and audio. The footage also records Good’s wife, who was outside the vehicle, telling her to “drive, baby, drive.”

Renée Nicole Good in a vehicle before she was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2026. Alpha News via Reuters/Screenshot via The Epoch Times

The administration has described Good as a “domestic terrorist” who was attempting to harm Ross and other ICE agents using her vehicle after earlier interfering with ICE operations in the city.

In a Jan. 8 letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem led by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), more than 150 members of Congress disputed that interpretation, describing the shooting as an example of the use of “unnecessary force on civilians without provocation.”

Noem has stated that Ross “went to the hospital” and “received treatment,” though no details on the injuries for which he was treated have been officially released.