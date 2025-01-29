Weight-Loss Drugs Linked To Increased Risk Of 19 Health Conditions

Authored by George Citroner via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Popular weight-loss drugs like semaglutides (Ozempic and Wegovy) may help protect against over 40 conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, drug addiction, and seizures, a new review has found.

However, researchers warn that these benefits come with an increased risk of 19 health conditions, such as syncope (fainting), arthritic disorders, and kidney and pancreatic problems.

Alones/Shutterstock

In a study published in Nature Medicine on Jan. 20, researchers from Washington University’s WashU Medicine in St. Louis systematically evaluated health outcomes among roughly 2 million veterans with diabetes who were taking the popular weight-loss medications known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) for about 3.5 years.

The media, patients, and even some doctors have dubbed the medications “miracle drugs” due to their profound weight-loss effects.

Administered weekly via injection, GLP-1RAs simulate naturally produced hormones that suppress appetite and slow digestion, allowing people to feel full longer. However, data on these medications’ comprehensive effects across the body’s organ systems have been sparse.

Health Benefits and Risks

Disorders affecting the heart, blood vessels, liver, and respiratory system (such as pneumonia) were among the risks GLP-1RA use reduced the most.

Studies have shown that GLP-1RAs may improve the health of cells lining the blood vessels. Improved endothelial function can lead to better regulation of blood flow and reduced platelet clumping, which could lower the risk of coagulation disorders and cardiovascular events.

The research team also found that GLP-1RAs were linked to improved neurological and behavioral health outcomes. There was a reduced risk of seizures and addiction to substances such as alcohol, cannabis, stimulants, and opioids. This may be linked to how the drug affects neurological pathways related to reward and impulse control.

Additionally, findings indicated a reduction in the risk of schizophrenia and suicidal thoughts, although it remains unknown why this is so.

The study noted fewer instances of liver cancer, muscle pain, chronic kidney disease, bacterial infections, and fever. The risk of cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia also decreased with GLP-1RA use.

Insulin resistance has been associated with cognitive decline. By improving insulin sensitivity, GLP-1RAs may help support better cognitive functioning and emotional regulation in those taking them.

While Alzheimer’s pathology can begin over a decade before clinical symptoms emerge, the study suggested that a few years of treatment with semaglutide is enough to show a protective effect. Two large, phase 3 clinical trials (Evoke and Evoke+) are already being conducted to determine whether this effect is real.

“GLP-1RA drugs can have broad health benefits,” Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, study co-author, clinical epidemiologist, and nephrologist at the WashU Medicine-affiliated John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital, stated in a press release. “However, they are not without risks.”

“Our findings underscore the possibility for wider applications for these medications but also highlight important risks that should be carefully monitored in people taking these drugs,” he added.

Known health risks associated with this drug class include low blood pressure, brief loss of consciousness that occurs when the brain doesn’t receive enough blood (syncope), arthritic disorders, and kidney stones.

A potentially severe side effect of GLP-1RAs is drug-induced swelling of the pancreas (pancreatitis) caused by the stimulation of the pancreas to produce insulin. This can lead to overstimulation of pancreatic cells, causing inflammation that could trigger the condition. In one out of five cases, pancreatitis could become life-threatening.

The Epoch Times reached out to Novo Nordisk for comments.