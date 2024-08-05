print-icon
Weird: Dems Use 16 Year Old Photo Of Kamala Surrounded By 'Michelle' Signs To Promote DNC

Monday, Aug 05, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

In a strange move, the official X account of the Democratic Party chose to upload an image of Kamala Harris that is 16 years old, surrounded by signs that say ‘Michelle’ as a way of promoting the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

This is the image:

Weird.

It’s an image from the 2008 DNC, where Harris was watching Michelle Obama speak.

It’s not even a good image. It’s all blurred and has a massive lens flare.

Why was this image used when there are thousands of images of the DNC and Kamala Harris that are in focus and more recent?

