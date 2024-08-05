Weird: Dems Use 16 Year Old Photo Of Kamala Surrounded By 'Michelle' Signs To Promote DNC

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

In a strange move, the official X account of the Democratic Party chose to upload an image of Kamala Harris that is 16 years old, surrounded by signs that say ‘Michelle’ as a way of promoting the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

This is the image:

Weird.

It’s an image from the 2008 DNC, where Harris was watching Michelle Obama speak.

For those wondering, this picture is from DNC 08, during Michelle Obama’s speech. It’s their way of telling you who is really in charge, as has been the case since 2008: the Obamas. pic.twitter.com/ASOH7uYJ79 — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) August 4, 2024

It’s not even a good image. It’s all blurred and has a massive lens flare.

Why was this image used when there are thousands of images of the DNC and Kamala Harris that are in focus and more recent?

Is this picture supposed telling us you're dropping Harris for Michelle Obama? 😂 — Sp4rks A Flying (@Sp4rksaflyin) August 4, 2024

Big Mike swings the Big hammer of power. — Tacticool surrection (@tactictwitorist) August 4, 2024

Your signs and candidate don’t have the same name… — Arizona Libertarian Party (@Arizona_LP) August 4, 2024

