Welcome To Another Diverse Day In The UK...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Two shocking incidents unfolding on the same day lay bare the consequences of unchecked mass immigration and a multiculturalism experiment gone wrong in Britain.

In Crewe, police mounted a massive raid on an Islamic sect accused of running a compound rife with modern slavery, forced marriages, and sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, in London, a knife-wielding attacker stabbed two Jewish men in a brazen assault now treated as terrorism. Yet amid the chaos, some voices seem more outraged by police using force to stop the suspect than by the violence itself.

JUST IN: Members of an Islamic sect have been arrested in the UK for slavery and forced marriages.



Over 500 police officers have raided the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe, England.



Police say members were arrested for human trafficking, s*xual assault, r*pe, forced… pic.twitter.com/4xPRckcYW9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 29, 2026

Over 500 police officers descended on addresses linked to the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL) in Crewe, Cheshire. The operation targeted allegations of human trafficking, sexual assault, rape, forced marriage, and modern-day slavery.

Nine people—six men and three women—were arrested. The suspects include nationals from America, Mexico, Spain, Egypt, Italy, Sweden, and Britain. Around 150 people, including 56 children, live in a gated former orphanage that serves as the group’s headquarters.

The sect, which split from mainstream Shia Islam and has been rejected by it, holds charity status in the UK and relocated from Sweden in 2021. The leader of the group is named Abdullah Hashem Aba Al-Sadiq, and claims to have been appointed by the Prophet Muhammad.

??? Meanwhile in the UK



“There are loads of people doing Military Style Training”



This is an absolutely crazy story covered by citizen journalist @Truthhurts101UK – no way Legacy media will show you this ??



Police have just raided 3 of these locations – multiple arrests… pic.twitter.com/YT4DwvP2Hw — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 29, 2026

The group’s name promises “Peace and Light.” Reality delivered something darker: a closed compound, vulnerable children, and allegations of systemic abuse enabled by Britain’s open-door policies.

This is the predictable result of prioritizing volume over vetting. When integration fails and parallel societies form, exploitation thrives behind closed gates—while taxpayers foot the bill for the cleanup.

In s separate development in north London’s Golders Green, a heavily Jewish neighborhood, a 45-year-old man stabbed two Jewish men—one in his 70s and one in his 30s—in what police have formally declared a terrorist incident. The attacker was seen wandering around targeting Jews and then turned on responding officers, attempting to stab them too. Both victims are stable. Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation, examining a possible antisemitic motive.

Diversity has never been our strength, it isn't and it never will be. https://t.co/XSQhujEtPp pic.twitter.com/gFLvg6eS8d — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 29, 2026

Warning: Graphic footage (may be later removed or age restricted by X)

Don’t look away.



Take a moment to understand the horrendous reality unfolding on the streets of Britain.



I hope today’s victims recover soon.



Utterly, utterly horrific ? https://t.co/0lfaRCqPDP — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) April 29, 2026

Video captured the dramatic takedown: officers initially back away as the suspect advances, then move in with a Taser before subduing him—complete with kicks to the head once he was on the ground. The force was aimed at neutralizing an immediate threat, as the guy was still gripping the knife.

Police run away a bit then take down the latest astrophysicist turned stabby terrorist in London and get in a couple of kicks to the head, for which no doubt they will be reprimanded for. pic.twitter.com/ObNRmjZrGh — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 29, 2026

Our prediction proved immediately accurate, with leftists expressing more anger at police than at the terrorist.

The guy was roaming around stabbing people but leftists are more annoyed with the police for kicking him. pic.twitter.com/CPhMNeJINj — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 29, 2026

This is peak UK dysfunction. A terrorist-style attack on Jews draws less fury from certain quarters, and we all know which quarters they are, than the sight of police actually fighting back.

These lunatics are living in a different reality. 'Don't kick the stabby terrorist, it's abuse.' https://t.co/DJvv9kATiY — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 29, 2026

The same crowd that lectures about “systemic racism” suddenly discovers outrage when officers use necessary force against a knife attacker who just tried to murder innocents.

He wasn't dropping the knife that he'd just stabbed two Jewish people with. But, yeah you're more annoyed with the police. And we all know exactly why. — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 29, 2026

I think you meant to say 'incapacitated terrorist knife-man's head for a football.' — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 29, 2026

Of course, the guy has a history of violence and mental illness, but was still allowed to wander around the streets attacking people.

BREAKING: Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says the suspect in the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green has a “history of serious violence and mental health issues.” pic.twitter.com/vG5y8eIVcF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 29, 2026

Britain’s Jewish community has faced a surge in antisemitic violence since October 7, 2023. Golders Green has seen repeated incidents, including several arson attacks. Yet authorities, leftist politicians and media often bend over backward to avoid naming the cultural and ideological drivers behind much of it.

Green Leader Zack Polanski recently dismissed Jewish suffering in the UK as nothing more than an:



“perception of unsafety.”



Today, two people were stabbed in a terrorist attack in Golders Green.



This man is a danger to Britain. pic.twitter.com/XJKTlQzE6b — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) April 29, 2026

LABOUR MP SARAH SACKMAN BOOED AND HECKLED WITH “RESIGN RESIGN”



Just moments ago in London, she was shouted down while trying to speak – right after the horrific stabbings in Golders Green this morning.



This is the most despised government in UK history. pic.twitter.com/DLjXiaDZ33 — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) April 29, 2026

These two stories—slavery in a “peace” sect’s compound and a terror stabbing met with hand-wringing over police tactics—illustrate the same truth: not every culture assimilates. Some bring practices and mindsets fundamentally at odds with British (and Western) norms of consent, equality, and security.

Open borders and elite denial have consequences. Parallel societies don’t enrich; they fracture. Charity status for groups later raided for slavery doesn’t signal tolerance—it signals institutional blindness.

These are not isolated anomalies. They are symptoms of a deeper failure: importing cultures that reject the very foundations of British society—individual liberty, equality under the law, and protection from exploitation.

Prioritizing national sovereignty, cultural compatibility, and the safety of citizens isn’t bigotry. It’s basic governance. Until leaders admit that some imports are incompatible, expect more days like today.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.